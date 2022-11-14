Sigma has announced the 18–50mm F2.8 DC DN lens for Fujifilm X-mount camera systems. This lens is effectively identical to Sigma's existing 18–50mm F2.8 DC DN lenses for Sony E-mount and L-mount camera systems.
Sigma’s lens, which offers a roughly 27–75mm full-frame equivalent zoom range, is constructed of 13 elements in ten groups, including three aspherical elements and one Super Low Dispersion (SLD) element. It uses a seven-blade aperture diaphragm, has a minimum focusing distance of 12.1cm (4.8") at 18mm and 30cm (11.9") at 50mm, and uses a 55mm front filter thread.
Sigma says the lens has specifically been optimized for Fujifilm X-mount camera systems, with support for Continuous AF and in-camera aberration correction. The lens is also sealed for better weather resistance.
The lens measures 62mm (2.4") in diameter by 77mm (3") long and weighs 285g (10oz) when closed.
The Sigma 18–50mm F2.8 DC DN lens for Fujifilm X-mount camera systems is set for release in December 2022 for $549. For comparison, Fujifilm’s own XF 16–55mm F2.8 R LM WR lens costs double that at $1199. Its XF 18-55mm F2.8-4 LM lens, which DPReview TV has compared to Sigma's new 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN lens to, is also more expensive, costing $699.
Press release:
SIGMA 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary Lens for FUJIFILM X Mount Announced
Ronkonkoma, NY – November 14, 2022 – SIGMA Corporation of America, the US subsidiary of SIGMA Corporation (CEO: Kazuto Yamaki. Headquarters: Asao-ku, Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa, Japan) is pleased to announce the SIGMA 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary for FUJIFILM X Mountmirrorless cameras. This addition allows users to enjoy a high-performance, high-quality, compact standard zoom lens in native mount on their X Mount system.
The announcement of the 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary expands the SIGMA lineup for X Mount, joining the three fast-aperture prime lenses, the 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, and 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, which were announced for the FUJIFILM X Mount platform earlier this year.
The SIGMA 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary lens for FUJIFILM X Mount will retail for $549 and will be available through authorized retail partners in early December 2022.
Supplied accessories: Petal-type hood (LH582-02), Front cap (LCF-55 III), Rear Cap (LCR II)
Mount: FUJIFILM X Mount
Launch: December 2022
* The appearance and specifications of the product are subject to change.
A large F2.8 aperture zoom lens that need never leave your camera
This exceptionally light, bright, and sharp standard zoom for crop-sensor mirrorless cameras is the ultimate workhorse lens.
Long-awaited X Mount addition
SIGMA's first APS-C size mirrorless dedicated zoom lens, the 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary, will now be available for FUJIFILM X Mount. This addition allows users to enjoy high-performance, and high-quality SIGMA zoom lenses in native mount on their X Mount system.
The first three lenses in SIGMA's X Mount lineup were the wide-angle prime 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, the standard prime 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, and the telephoto prime 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary. The lineup consists of focal lengths making a complete system for mirrorless camera users. Now, with the addition of the 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary, a compact, lightweight, and high-performance large-aperture standard zoom lens, SIGMA offers a new option for this compact photographic system.
A control algorithm including AF drive and communication speed optimization has been developed specifically for X Mount interchangeable lenses. In addition to realizing high-speed AF, the lens also supports AF-C (Continuous AF) and in-camera aberration correction*. The mount is rubber-sealed to cater for use in a variety of environments.
* Available on supported cameras only.
Mount Conversion Service is available to convert other mounts of SIGMA 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary to FUJIFILM X Mount.
[Key Features]
Large F2.8 aperture and superb image quality
The compact body offers an easy-to-use zoom range of 27mm to 75mm in the 35mm format, a wide aperture of F2.8 throughout the entire zoom range that allows you to enjoy bokeh expressions, and sharp images achieved by the latest optical design technology. With a minimum focusing distance of 12.1cm and a maximum magnification of 1:2.8¹, it allows photographers to take advantage of the compact shooting system, such as shooting close-ups of your subject.
Exceptionally compact and lightweight body ideal for mirrorless cameras
The main feature of the 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary is its overwhelmingly compact and lightweight body that maximizes the excellent portability and advantages of an APS-C mirrorless camera. Despite its large aperture of F2.8, it is the smallest and lightest in its class² boasting a maximum diameter of 61.6mm, a length of 76.8mm and weight of 285g.³ This makes the large-aperture standard zoom easy to carry around in daily life.
Notes
¹ The minimum focusing distance and maximum magnification ratio are both values at the wide end.
² As an AF compatible, F2.8 constant aperture zoom lens for APS-C (as of October 2022, by SIGMA).
³ Size and weight measurements given for X Mount version.
