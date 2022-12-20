If you thought Pentax was behind the times by keeping its DSLRs around, be prepared: it appears its parent company Ricoh is working on developing a new film camera under the historic Pentax brand.
As reported by Japan Camera Hunter, Ricoh announced the company is launching the ‘Film Camera Project,’ a research and development initiative it’s undertaking ‘to consider the development of a new film camera under the Pentax brand.’ In addition to the announcement, Pentax also released a pair of videos that share a behind-the-scenes look at the work that’s already gone into the ‘Film Camera Project.’
Ricoh says the ‘Film Camera Project’ is comprised of two specific initiatives. First, to consider the viability of producing and selling a new film camera. ‘Taking advantage of the film camera development know-how cultivated by Ricoh Imaging/PENTAX, we will consider whether veteran engineers and young generation engineers can work together to inherit the technology and add a new perspective,’ says Ricoh.
Should the project prove viable, Ricoh says it intends to ‘co-create’ the camera with film photographers. Through both online and in-person forums, Ricoh says it wants to consider the voices of photographers who would like to see a new Pentax film camera come to life throughout the development process.
Why develop a new film camera in 2022 and beyond? Well, Ricoh says its own research (n=3000) shows 20% of camera owners also own a film camera, and in its statement, Ricoh says it ‘hear[s] the voices of young people who are enjoying developing the film and receiving it directly with data instead of printing and uploading it to [social media networks].’ Ricoh also says that many film cameras available today no longer have any means of customer service should the cameras break, and it would want to change that by offering after-sales service should something go wrong with the camera.
The announcement from Ricoh concludes with a statement from President Noboru Akabane, wherein he says this announcement isn’t a promise a new Pentax film camera will be released, but instead a means of bringing in interested photographers and ‘listen to the voices of fans’ to see if it’s a viable path to pursue.
A screenshot from the above teaser video from Ricoh that shows someone advancing the film on an unknown film camera.
Leica’s M6 re-release appears to have been a successful one. Could it be Leica’s film efforts have inspired Pentax? Or has Pentax had this in the works for a while? At this time we’re not quite sure, but it’s an interesting development nonetheless.
Press release (machine-translated):
Launched the "Film Camera Project" under the PENTAX brand
Ricoh Imaging Co., Ltd. (President and CEO: Noboru Akabane) is pleased to announce the launch of the "Film Camera Project" to consider the development of a new film camera under the PENTAX brand. In recent years, by providing film cameras that are becoming popular mainly among young people, as a new product that inherits the technology that Ricoh Imaging / PENTAX has cultivated over many years, we will provide cameras and photos to film camera fans in Japan and overseas. We aim to expand new options to enjoy true. For those who have been enjoying film for a long time, and for the new generation who want to get a new film from now on, I would like to deliver "peace of mind" including after-sales service along with the development of new products.
Specific initiatives of the film camera project
Consideration of the development of a new model of film cameras
We will start considering the development of film cameras under the PENTAX brand. Taking advantage of the film camera development know-how cultivated by Ricoh Imaging/PENTAX, we will consider whether veteran engineers and young generation engineers can work together to inherit the technology and add a new perspective. .
Ingenuity of co-creation with camera fans
Now that digital cameras have become the mainstream, it is not easy to procure the materials necessary for the development of film cameras, and it is not only the thoughts of one manufacturer. And above all, the voices of fans who like film cameras and photographers and creators are important. I would like to devise ways to reflect it in product production by utilizing communication through various online and offline events and SNS. On the other hand, we will also consider ways to create it with such fans so that we can tell you about our progress worldwide.
Background of the project start - Why is it a film camera now?
The growing popularity of film cameras among new generation users
Film popularity is increasing mainly among young people. If you search for "film camera" on the Internet, you can see many creators, celebrities, and idols holding film cameras in their hands. I also hear the voices of young people who are enjoying developing the film and receiving it directly with data instead of printing and uploading it to SNS.
When we conducted our own web survey (about 3,000 people in Japan), we also received an answer that about 20% of the camera owners own film cameras. (*Excluding film and instant cameras with lenses)
On the other hand, there are few manufacturers that manufacture and sell new film cameras, and some people are worried about after-sales service for products distributed in the second-hand market. Ricoh Imaging is responsible for the manufacture and sales of film cameras and after-sales service, so that fans can enjoy the world of film cameras with peace of mind.
"It takes a lot of time" in search of fun
The evolution of modern devices is remarkable, and with the rise of smartphones in the photography culture, it has become possible to easily take beautiful photos anywhere. However, I think that there is a pleasure of daring to spend time and effort in that convenient world. The time and effort is a part that shows the personality, creativity, and the taste of people by human hands, as if you read it. Based on the idea that labor leads to the pursuit of things that only people can do, I think that PENTAX can provide "enjoy of effort in cameras".
"Message from President Noboru Akabane"
Ricoh Imaging declared that it would be "reborn" in January 2022. As a new initiative in Japan, we will listen to the voices of fans more straight, such as strengthening communication in digital and online, exhibiting in crowdfunding, and opening a PENTAX clubhouse. We have continued to do "challenge" that is not bound by conventional common sense, such as making and selling products that are close to that feeling. In addition, we have started offering products realized through "workshop-like" manufacturing, such as developing limited-ed special models around the world.
As a new "challenge", in order to provide a different enjoyment from digital, we will declare a new challenge for film camera development under the PENTAX brand. This declaration is not a declaration that we promise to launch a new film camera product, but it is because we believe that film camera fans will definitely be there as long as people are loyal to the natural air and light. I recognize how difficult it is to develop a film camera that has finished once. We are just at the start line of consideration.
I would like to listen to the voices of fans through various events and digital communication (SNS, etc.) and update the development status as much as possible. With your support, support, and criticism from time to time, if you can challenge a new film camera project in the spirit of co-creation, there is nothing more happy.
The third Great Joy 1.8x anamorphic lens actually covers a full frame sensor, so becomes useful to stills as well as video photographers, and it nicely complements the existing focal lengths to make the beginnings of a good, low-cost, anamorphic set.
Earlier this year, DJI released the Mini 3 Pro. While it boasted quite a few advanced features, it was accompanied by a hefty price tag. DJI has pared down this offering a bit with their latest sub-250g release, the Mini 3. Is it worth the investment?
Skydio's 2+ is an improvement over the original model. It's powered by the same impressive tech that guides self-driving vehicles and can detect and avoid obstacles from every angle. Can it overcome a lackluster camera to win hearts and minds?
Above $2500 cameras tend to become increasingly specialized, making it difficult to select a 'best' option. We case our eye over the options costing more than $2500 but less than $4000, to find the best all-rounder.
There are a lot of photo/video cameras that have found a role as B-cameras on professional film productions or even A-cameras for amateur and independent productions. We've combed through the options and selected our two favorite cameras in this class.
What’s the best camera for around $2000? These capable cameras should be solid and well-built, have both the speed and focus to capture fast action and offer professional-level image quality. In this buying guide we’ve rounded up all the current interchangeable lens cameras costing around $2000 and recommended the best.
Family moments are precious and sometimes you want to capture that time spent with loved ones or friends in better quality than your phone can manage. We've selected a group of cameras that are easy to keep with you, and that can adapt to take photos wherever and whenever something memorable happens.
What's the best camera for shooting sports and action? Fast continuous shooting, reliable autofocus and great battery life are just three of the most important factors. In this buying guide we've rounded-up several great cameras for shooting sports and action, and recommended the best.
Before the world went digital, people stored photos in shoeboxes, creating a photographic legacy for future generations. What is your digital shoebox, and what happens to your photos after you're gone?
The third Great Joy 1.8x anamorphic lens actually covers a full frame sensor, so becomes useful to stills as well as video photographers, and it nicely complements the existing focal lengths to make the beginnings of a good, low-cost, anamorphic set.
Lensrentals has published the annual roundup of its most-rented gear for 2022. As in 2021, Canon and Sony dominated the rental shares. However, DSLR gear, like Canon EF cameras and lenses, dipped in popularity, while Sony gear was more rented than in 2021.
This new facility is to be located in PyeongTaek, South Korea and should be operational by spring 2024. Fujifilm says it will manufacture color filter materials used on image sensors, but doesn't specify whether it will impact its own camera systems.
2022 was another exciting year for camera releases, with new models ranging the gamut from high performance photo/video hybrids to a manual focus rangefinder. Now it's time to find out what you think of the Class of '22. Click through to vote for your favorite camera of the year.
Prime lenses aren't what they used to be – while today's 'nifty fifties' are bigger, and typically more costly than their SLR-era forebears, they're also far more advanced. Meanwhile, specialized wide, tele-prime and macro lenses just keep getting better and better. Vote now for your favorite prime lenses of 2022.
It won't come as a shock that manufacturers continued to grow their mirrorless lens collections in 2022, and that includes some exciting zoom lenses, covering the spectrum from wide angles to long tele-zooms, and even a couple of power zooms. Now it's your turn to vote for your favorites.
Joshua Bird loves the nostalgic look of film, so he wanted to design and build a 3D-printed motion picture camera that uses 35mm film. While the project presented Bird with many challenges, the results are quite impressive.
Dell unveiled Concept Luna a year ago, aiming to dramatically change how users consume and use electronic devices. The modular laptop has been revised since then, losing its adhesives and cables so that the device can now be disassembled in around 30 seconds.
Photographers Rhiannon Adam and Karim Iliya have been selected as part of Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa's dearMoon mission aboard the new SpaceX Starship rocket. The six-day mission to orbit the moon includes other well-known creatives, such as Steve Aoki and TOP
This year, plenty of amazing cameras, lenses, accessories and other products came through our doors. As 2022 winds down, we're highlighting some of our standout products of the year. Check out the winners of the 2022 DPReview Awards!
Looking for a lightweight drone that you don't need to register to fly? DJI now sells four sub-250g models as part of its Mini family. We compare them side-by-side so you can determine which model is right for you.
Comments