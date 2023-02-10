<strong>Sony World Photography Awards winners </strong>
The World Photography Organization and its sponsor Sony have announced the winners and finalists for the Sony World Photography Regional and National Awards 2023. The National Awards were established to highlight talent from local photographic communities and 55 countries participated. Over 415,000 images were submitted from photographers representing 200 countries and territories. New this year are four Regional awards, highlighting an array of photos from across Europe.

Everything from an owl's intense gaze with its yellow eyes to an aerial view of fields on fire made the final cut. Winners were gifted Sony camera equipment and their imagery will be on display at the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition and in an accompanying book. More information about all competitions put on by the camera manufacturer and World Photography Organization, including how to participate, can be found on the official site.