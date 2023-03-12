<strong>A DPReview film festival</strong>
1 2 3 4 5 6 7

A DPReview film festival

It's Oscar Sunday, so we've put together a DPReview film festival that celebrates our favorite star - photography!

To keep it simple, we've excluding documentaries, and zeroed on narrative film staring the humble camera. We've also limited this lineup with the hypothetical scenario that if you were to do a one day film festival, what would be a nice mix of films that deliver variety, thrills and perhaps a few surprises.

These are only a few of the films out there, let us know if we missed your favorites in the comments.

Now, off to the movies!