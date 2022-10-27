TTArtisan has announced the 27mm F2.8 XF lens, its first autofocus lens for Fujifilm X-mount camera systems.
The 41mm equivalent lens is constructed of six elements in five groups, including two high-refractive index elements. It has an aperture range of F2.8 through F16, uses a seven-blade aperture diaphragm, has a minimum focusing distance of 35cm (13.8"), uses a 39mm front filter thread and has a metal body.
In addition to fully electronic control for both aperture and focus, the lens can be used as a manual lens for manual aperture selection and manual focus using the integrated rings. There’s an integrated chip so all EXIF data is sent back to compatible X-mount cameras.
The lens has a built-in USB connection for upgrading firmware, but it isn’t clear at this time whether it’s microUSB or USB-C. TTArtisan doesn’t specify what kind of autofocus system it’s using in the camera, but due to the size and overall construction of the lens, it’s likely it’s using a stepping motor. We’ve contacted TTArtisan for confirmation on these details.
|
|An MTF chart for the lens, provided by TTArtisan.
Below are a collection of sample images, provided by TTArtisan. Without seeing the images at full-resolution, it’s difficult to judge the overall image quality, but it’s clear the lens offers fairly pronounced bokeh with noticeable cats-eye effect at the edges of the frame (which is where the bokeh balls in the background take on more of an oval shape as you get closer to the outer areas of the image circle).
The lens measures 61mm (2.4") in diameter by 29mm (1.1") long and weighs just 93g (3.3oz). For context, that’s a few grams less than Fujifilm’s NP-W235 battery used in the company’s X-T4 camera. The release of this lens means TTArtisan joins Sigma, Tamron and Rokinon/Samyang in offering third-party autofocus lenses for Fujifilm’s APS-C X-mount system.
The TTArtisan 27mm F2.8 XF is already listed on Amazon, but no price is available at this time. A TTArtisan representative said orders should go live tomorrow, October 28, at which point the price should be listed. We will update this article once the pricing information goes live.
Comments