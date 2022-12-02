The best gifts for film photographers in 2022
Film photography is in a bit of a renaissance. New films are being announced on a monthly basis and Leica is bringing back its iconic M6 camera with a modern twist.

With the holiday season in full effect, we've rounded up a few of the best film photography gifts you can find, from fun new film stocks to a large format camera that probably cost more than your car. Checkout the slideshow and let us know what other film products you plan on getting for yourself or your loved ones over the holiday season.

Note: Gifts are listed in order from least to most expensive.