|
|Image credit: Sony
Due to political pressure and the need for supply chain diversification, more and more companies are moving production out of China and into other countries. Apple is reportedly planning to move some of its production out of China to India and Vietnam, Canon moved production away from China last year, Dell has announced it's phasing out China-made computer chips by 2024 and dozens of other Fortune 500 companies are following suit.
Now it’s being reported Sony Group has transferred more than 92% of its camera production from China to Thailand. According to Nikkei (soft paywall), a respected Japanese financial publication, Sony’s plan is to only manufacturer cameras sold in China in China. Cameras sold in Europe, Japan and the United States will be made in Thailand.
|
|One of Sony's production facilities in Thailand. Image credit: Sony
This decision, according to Nikkei, was made due to two main reasons. First is the political animosity between China and other nations around the globe, most notably the U.S., who is currently in the middle of a trade war with China. Second is the need for Sony to diversify its supply chain as a result of the various lockdowns China has implemented as part of its ‘Zero COVID’ policy that saw factories shut down frequently, causing all kinds of supply chain shortages as production ground to a halt, sometimes for weeks at a time.
Nikkei reports Sony sold approximately 2.1 million cameras globally in 2022. Of those, only 150,000 units were sold in China, which amounts to only 7.1% of Sony’s units. That means this move out of China will affect over 92% of Sony’s camera units that are sold elsewhere around the world. Interestingly, Nikkei says lenses will continue to be produced in China, although it’s possible the move to making cameras elsewhere could see lens production follow suit in due time.
Comments