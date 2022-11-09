The popular multitrack video editor LumaFusion has long been available exclusively for iPad and iOS. However, after a development announcement last year, the video editor is now available on Android and Chrome OS as part of a paid early access program. It's like a paid beta, but it comes in at $19.99, a $10 savings compared to the eventual $29.99 price tag when the beta period ends.

LumaFusion is similar to Final Cut Pro but for mobile and tablet devices. You can edit up to six video/audio tracks plus six additional audio tracks. The user interface is built from the ground up for touch, although you can also use tools like Apple's Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil for iPad. With the new beta for Android and Chrome OS, devices like ChromeBooks with full keyboards and trackpads should be well-suited to a hybrid touch/mouse workflow. You can see the app in action on a ChromeBook below.

The app features tools like a magnetic timeline, preset transitions, markers, preview to external monitors, cut/copy/paste between projects, fine tune audio, keyframe audio levels, isolate tracks, use third-party plugins, use layer effects, perform color grading and correction, use LUTs, create slow or fast-motion video and much more.

As for workflow, users can access media directly from Photos, GNARBOX, WD Wireless and Frame.io. You can also edit directly from USB-C drives and import media from different cloud storage and network drives. Projects can be created in various aspect ratios and frame rates from 18fps to 240fps. Once your project is finished, you can easily share it to the Photos app, YouTube, Vimeo, Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, iCloud Drive and other apps.

LumaFusion for Android and Chrome OS is available now on Google Play and the Galaxy Store. The one-time $19.99 beta purchase will automatically convert to the retail version when available.

By the way, earlier this month, LumaFusion version 3.2 came out. Within version 3.2, there are 35 new transitions, including blurs, lights and colors, soft wipes, shape wipes and new motions. Other new features include syncing to iCloud Drive, renaming of linked folders, and localizations for Traditional Chinese and Brazilian Portuguese.