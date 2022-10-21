The Leica SL2-S has received a special Leica 'Reporter' edition, providing the camera with a robust exterior, including a scratch-resistant green paint finish and aramid fiber coating.
Limited to just 1,000 units worldwide, the $5,499 Leica SL2-S Reporter is about $300 more expensive than the standard black SL2-S mirrorless camera.
If you're unfamiliar with the SL2-S, here's a quick rundown of its features. The camera utilizes a 24.6MP full-frame backside-illuminated CMOS image sensor paired with Leica's Maestro III image processor. The camera's ISO ranges from 50 to 100,000, and it can shoot at up to 25 frames per second using its electronic shutter.
The SL2-S has in-body image stabilization rated at up to 5.5 stops, which can also be used for a 96MP multi-shot mode. The camera has a 5.76M dot EVF (0.78x magnification) and a 3.2" rear touchscreen. It shoots 4K/30p video using the full width of the sensor and 4K/60p in a cropped Super35 mode.
Leica SL2-S Reporter
At its core, the SL2-S is a lower-resolution, less expensive version of the 47MP Leica SL2. The cameras share many features, including the overall design, IBIS, touch-based control scheme, and excellent EVF. The cameras use the same contrast-detect autofocus system as well. Thanks to a firmware update in 2021, the SL2-S also includes eye/face/head/body detection and tracking.
What makes the SL2-S Reporter worth the extra money? Aside from its limited nature, the camera trades Leica's standard rubber grip for an aramid fiber coating. The synthetic fiber is often used when making protective equipment and features a distinctive pattern of tightly interwoven fibers. As Leica says, 'the special armor not only provides an extraordinary look but also a considerably increased grip – for even more safety and stability when photographing and filming.'
Leica SL2-S Reporter
The SL2-S Reporter follows a Leica tradition of releasing tougher versions of popular cameras. The Leica M10-P, Q2 and Q2 Monochrome have already been given the 'Reporter' treatment. Leica adds, 'Due to its unobtrusive appearance, the reliable and precise photography and filming tool makes it possible to become a part of the action without attracting attention.' That's a fair point, although the muted green paint is striking and might attract more attention than a standard black SL2-S. However, removing the trademark red Leica logo on the front likely helps the green SL2-S Reporter camera blend in better.
The Leica SL2-S Reporter is available now through Leica retail stores and the Leica Online Store for $5,495. For more information, visit Leica.
