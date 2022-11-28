Reddit user TH1813254617, who goes by Tomcat, has designed and 3D printed a pistol grip for triggering a mounted camera. The pistol grip is part of a planned modular photo rifle project, including a buttstock for extra stability.
The Photopistol consists of 17 different 3D-printed components. In addition to the 3D printed parts, the pistol grip will also require a collection of M3 nuts and bolts, as well as a pair of micro switches, which require soldering to function as the trigger. Tomcat hasn't released detailed schematics and instructions on how exactly he made his model, but his 3D files are available to download should you feel adventurous. You could also likely tweak the design to use an existing remote trigger, negating the need for soldering.
We spoke to the creator, who was inspired by the Soviet Zenit Fotosniper system, which comprised multiple models, was designed originally for military use, allowing trained soldiers to capture better reconnaissance photos. Eventually, the system was sold to civilians, including amateur photographers, nature photographers and even paparazzi.
'This was based on the Soviet Fotosniper/Photosniper system,' said Tomcat. 'I have a Photorifle in the works, a more modular design that can fit a buttstock, secondary grips and extra support for longer lenses.' He's used the original Photosniper system for years and enjoys the stability of the rifle-like design for handheld shooting. However, the Photosniper offers limited compatibility with different cameras and lenses, so a 3D-printed design allows for more flexibility and practicality for modern photographers.
The 3D-printable design also makes a Photosniper-like product more affordable. While you can find various Zenit Fotosniper models for sale online, they're rather scarce and cost hundreds of dollars. Some special, rare versions have even sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars. In 2021, a top-secret model of the FS-3 developed for the Soviet Baltic Fleet Navy sold at auction for over $170,000.
The Zenit Fotosniper system isn't the only rifle-inspired camera design. There were also similar products from Contax, including the Zeiss Ikon Contax rifle 543/75. The rare rifle camera sold for over $135,000 at the 39th Leitz Photographica Auction. The specific Zeiss Ikon Contax kit was developed by sports photographer Lothar Rübelt for the infamous 1936 Olympic games in Nazi Germany, adding to the kit's value to collectors.
|The Contax Rifle 543/75 outfit sold at the 39th Leitz Photographica Auction for €120,000, which was about $135,000 at the time. Credit: Leitz Photographica Auction
Tomcat's Photorifle design is still going through the prototyping and testing phase, but you can download the 3D files on Printables should you want to make your own. He has two friends that shoot with Canon and Nikon gear and will soon test it out. Further, while he has made a detachable buttstock for his pistol grip, he intends for the final design to incorporate a permanent stock. The plan is to make a Github page and a Discord server for the project, ensuring that it remains an open-source design that's easy for other photographers to download and print.
