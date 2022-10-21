Canon's current EOS R lineup, nearly all of which appear to be affected by this announcement.

Canon Japan has announced it will soon increase prices on 65 of Canon’s imaging products, including interchangeable lens cameras, interchangeable lenses, compact camera and more. As it stands, these price changes only affects the Japanese market, but a Canon representative tells us other regional subsidiaries reserve the right to adjust their prices accordingly as well.

Canon Marketing Japan says it has (machine-translated) ’made every effort to maintain product prices, but it has become difficult to maintain prices through corporate efforts alone.’ As a result, it is increasing the prices on nearly all of its DSLR and mirrorless cameras and lenses starting November 4, including 19 interchangeable lens cameras, 42 interchangeable lenses, two compact cameras, the Canon EOS R5 C and the XF605 professional video camera.

The price increases range from 1–2% for some products up to 10% for others and are much in line with the near-global inflation numbers we’ve seen as of late. While these particular price increases are limited to the Japanese market, a Canon representative had the following to say when asked about whether or not this will affect other regions around the world:

‘Canon Marketing Japan is a subsidiary of Canon Inc., - they decided to raise prices and have the discretion to do so just like a dealer or Canon Solutions America can do here in the states.’

In other words, should Canon USA or Canon Europe decide to increase prices, they’re free to do so. But as of publishing this article no announcements have been made from regions outside of Japan.