Hasselblad has announced the release of its new CPL, ND8 and UV filters. Now, Hasselblad users will have first-party filter options for the company’s XCD lenses (although they will work on any lenses with the same front filter thread size).

All three of the lens filters are available in 62mm, 67mm, 72mm and 77mm threads, and are made of Schott B270 glass. They're also water, oil, scratch and static resistant with the help of a ‘nanocoating’ Hasselblad uses on each of the filters.

Hasselblad CPL Filter

The Hasselblad Circular Polarizer/Linear (CPL) Filters us ‘high-quality polarizing film with ultra-low light reflectance.’ Hasselblad claims they are ‘over 99.9% effective at polarizing light, eliminating almost all reflections.’ The CPL filters include an anti-reflection (AR) coating and have low color deviation, according to Hasselblad.

Hasselblad ND8

The Hasselblad ND8 filter uses double-sided ND coatings to block three stops of light. As with the CPL filters, Hasselblad says its ND8 filters offer ‘low color deviation and reflection.’

Hasselblad UV Filter

The Hasselblad UV filters use a double-sided 30-layer optical coating with low-reflective properties and an average light transmission of over 98.5%. Hasselblad says the UV filter ‘is able to realize a wide UV cutoff of 300nm to 410nm, eliminating blue and purple flares to restore colours accurately and faithfully.’

The Hasselblad ND8 and UV filters start at $229 for the 62mm model and increase $10 in price for each step up to 67mm, 72mm and 77mm. The Hasselblad CPL filter starts at $339 and increases $20 in price for each step up to 67mm, 72mm and 77mm.

For comparison, LEE Filters’ and B+W’s 67mm circular polarizing filters retail for $160 – less than half the price of Hasselblad’s offerings, despite being two of the most respected filter manufacturers out there.

HASSELBLAD ANNOUNCES CPL, ND8 AND UV FILTERS FOR AN ENHANCED SHOOTING EXPERIENCE AND NEW ECO-FRIENDLY VANDRA CAMERA STRAP

Meeting Hasselblad’s stringent optical standards and ultra-high requirements for quality, the new filters are a perfect match for Hasselblad lenses, elevating any creative tool kit. Traditional craftsmanship meets modern technology with a splash of colour with the new Hasselblad Vandra Camera Strap.

HASSELBLAD CPL FILTER

Available in 62mm, 67mm, 72mm and 77mm, the Hasselblad Circular Polariser/Linear (CPL) Filters are effective in eliminating reflection, such as water surfaces and capturing shots through glass windows, making it an indispensable accessory for landscape and urban photography. Made with SCHOTT B 270® glass and high-quality polarising film with ultra-low light reflectance, the filters are over 99.9% effective at polarising light, eliminating almost all reflections. Constructed with seamless adhesive processing, the optical glass brings a sharp camera view and clear imagery. Anti-reflection (AR) coating processing introduces more light with less reflection. With moderate colour temperature and low colour deviation, the filters eliminate unwanted ultraviolet (UV) light while retaining rich, true-to-life details for landscape photography.

HASSELBLAD ND8 FILTER

Available in 62mm, 67mm, 72mm and 77mm, the Hasselblad Neutral Density (ND) 8 Filters reduce the light input and facilitate shutter speed and aperture control while retaining sharp images and accurate colours. Using SCHOTT B 270® glass and double-sided ND coating technology, the filters are clear and of low colour deviation and reflection. They can be used to shoot long exposure during the day, and when used with a telephoto lens, the filters continue to deliver sharp, true-to-life imagery.

HASSELBLAD UV FILTER

Available in 62mm, 67mm, 72mm and 77mm, the Hasselblad UV Filters block most UV light, reducing its effect on shooting to the max extent. The SCHOTT B 270® glass and dual-sided 30-layered low-reflective optical coating, with an average light transmission over 98.5%, effectively reduces flare and ensures clarity, even when shooting against the light, all while protecting the lens. The filter is able to realize a wide UV cutoff of 300nm to 410nm, eliminating blue and purple flares to restore colours accurately and faithfully.

Nanocoating is used on each of the Hasselblad CPL, ND8 and UV Filters, making them water and oil- resistant, anti-scratch, and anti-static, prolonging the service life and allowing the filter to effortlessly cope with harsh outdoor environments. Each filter comes with a shock-proof case.

HASSELBLAD VANDRA CAMERA STRAP

Inspired by the long-standing Swedish tradition, known as “Allemansrätten,” or “Freedom to Roam,” the Hasselblad Vandra Camera Strap encourages users to go outdoors and capture the scale and pace of the natural world. Whether deep in a forest or wandering city streets, the Vandra strap — “wander” in Swedish — incorporates the appreciation of nature and the spirit of roaming into its design with comfortable and convenient materials that allow the user to fully engage with their surroundings.

The Vandra Camera Strap fits the Hasselblad X2D 100C, X1D II 50C and 907X, and the minimalist design upholds an eco-friendly philosophy, starting with the choice of materials.¹ The main strap is constructed with fibre made from recycled ocean plastic and high-tech textiles. The linking pads and the fixing rings are made with artificial leather to avoid animal byproducts.

The light grey exterior of the strap is made from Oceanic fabric by Camira, a British brand with 200 years of history in textiles. The Oceanic material uses marine plastics recycled over a decade with beautiful diagonal weaving. Made from Alcantara®, a high-tech textile 100% made in Italy, the interior of the strap is light, durable, and comfortable against the skin. Outstanding quality makes the strap easy to take care of, whilst retaining its vibrant colour. Keeping in line with Hasselblad’s rigorous standards for quality and build, the strap has withstood over 5000 cycles of Martindale abrasion tests to certify its durability and reliability.

In addition to function, the Vandra Camera Strap is aesthetically pleasing and fits with the hallmark Hasselblad design profile. It features hand-embroidered “Hasselblad” text on its exterior and a precision laser-engraved brand logo and tagline on the interior. The contrasting grey on the outside of the strap and Falu Red on the inside add a sophisticated colour duality.

The linking pads and fixing rings are made of premium artificial leather, with handsewn Falu Red stitching, upholding Hasselblad’s Scandinavian design history. The metal components are high-grade six-series matte aluminium alloy. The silver quick-adjust H buckle and the dark grey strap buckle are precision made with laser-engraved “H” logos. The strap length is easily adjustable for different shooting scenarios.²

Hasselblad CPL Filter (62mm) has an MSRP of EUR €309 / CNY ¥1,900 / JPY ¥40,040 including VAT and USD $339 excluding sales tax.

Hasselblad CPL Filter (67mm) has an MSRP of EUR €329 / CNY ¥2,000 / JPY ¥42,680 including VAT and USD $359 excluding sales tax.

Hasselblad CPL Filter (72mm) has an MSRP of EUR €349 / CNY ¥2,100 / JPY ¥45,210 including VAT and USD $379 excluding sales tax.

Hasselblad CPL Filter (77mm) has an MSRP of EUR €369 / CNY ¥2,600 / JPY ¥47,850 including VAT and USD $399 excluding sales tax.

Hasselblad ND8 Filter (62mm) has an MSRP of EUR €209 / CNY ¥1,300 / JPY ¥27,170 including VAT and USD $229 excluding sales tax.

Hasselblad ND8 Filter (67mm) has an MSRP of EUR €219 / CNY ¥1,400 / JPY ¥28,490 including VAT and USD $239 excluding sales tax.

Hasselblad ND8 Filter (72mm) has an MSRP of EUR €229 / CNY ¥1,500 / JPY ¥29,700 including VAT and USD $249 excluding sales tax.

Hasselblad ND8 Filter (77mm) has an MSRP of EUR €239 / CNY ¥1,600 / JPY ¥31,130 including VAT and USD $259 excluding sales tax.

Hasselblad UV Filter (62mm) has an MSRP of EUR €209 / CNY ¥1,100 / JPY ¥27,170 including VAT and USD $229 excluding sales tax.

Hasselblad UV Filter (67mm) has an MSRP of EUR €219 / CNY ¥1,200 / JPY ¥28,490 including VAT and USD $239 excluding sales tax.

Hasselblad UV Filter (72mm) has an MSRP of EUR €229 / CNY ¥1,300 / JPY ¥29,700 including VAT and USD $249 excluding sales tax.

Hasselblad UV Filter (77mm) has an MSRP of EUR €239 / CNY ¥1,500 / JPY ¥31,130 including VAT and USD $259 excluding sales tax.

The Hasselblad Vandra Camera Strap has an MSRP of EUR €249 / CNY ¥1,499 / JPY ¥35,090 including VAT and USD $299 excluding sales tax.

All sizes of the Hasselblad CPL, ND8 and UV Filters and the Hasselblad Vandra Camera Strap and are available to order immediately. See details of each new product here: www.hasselblad.com.

Notes

¹ TO USE THE HASSELBLAD VANDRA CAMERA STRAP WITH THE HASSELBLAD X1D II 50C AND 907X, REPLACE THE STRAP BUCKLES WITH STRAP RINGS.

² TOTAL STRAP LENGTH MEASURES 1460 MM (WEBBING 700 MM), WITH A LOAD WEIGHT OF 2.5 KG (CAMERA FREEFALL IMPACT TESTED 1,000 TIMES, HORIZONTAL SWING TESTED 1,000 TIMES).