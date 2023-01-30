USB power delivery is a great feature in many modern mirrorless cameras. However, taking advantage of USB PD when out in the field is not always convenient. The Power Junkie v2, available now on Kickstarter, aims to make on-the-fly power delivery much easier and enable longer shooting times.
The Power Junkie v2 can power up to three devices, including a camera and monitor, using 12V or 8.4V DC output or USB-C. The device can output from 5V at 3A to 20V at 1.1A, with additional outputs in between. Power is delivered via a Sony NP-F lithium-ion battery, a common battery among filmmakers. Even if you don't have Sony cameras, you can purchase NP-F batteries and integrate them into a Power Junkie v2 workflow.
In the video above, Blind Spot Gear, the makers of Power Junkie v2, showcases what makes the accessory special and potentially very useful for filmmakers in particular. We see the Power Junkie v2 attached to a Blackmagic Pocket Cinema camera, and the Power Junkie v2, with a single NP-F battery, is powering the camera and monitor.
Compared to the original PowerJunkie, launched four years ago, the v2 version offers expanded power outputs, including the new 12V output capability. It also features an all-new design. It has a 4/20 hole to attach directly to a rig, providing more security. It also features a power button, something missing from the original. You can also press the power button to turn off the PowerJunkie v2's lights without cutting the power itself, which is great if the lights bother you. You can also use the button to check the battery level. The PowerJunkie v2 can charge via its USB-C port, meaning you don't need to charge the battery on a separate charger – you can plug the PowerJunkie v2 into an outlet.
Beyond plugging the PowerJunkie v2 directly into your camera and using typical USB power delivery, you can connect a dummy battery to the PowerJunkie v2. You can purchase DC 8.4V dummy batteries for Sony, Canon, Panasonic, Fuji and Nikon cameras. There are also USB-C dummy batteries available for many cameras. A dummy battery is a 'battery' that fits into your camera and plugs directly into the PowerJunkie. The camera treats the dummy like a standard battery, except it has a built-in cable that runs to the PowerJunkie v2. You can purchase these dummy batteries from Blind Spot Gear, starting at $25 each.
The Power Junkie v2 campaign has just under a month remaining and has already eclipsed its funding goal. Early bird backing options start at just under $60 and include the PowerJunkie v2 plus the option to add a battery dummy. Shipping is expected to begin this March. For more information, visit Kickstarter.
Note/disclaimer: Remember to do your research with any crowdfunding project before backing it. Pledges to crowdfunding campaigns are not pre-orders. DPReview does not have a relationship with this, or any such campaign, and we publicize only projects that appear legitimate, and which we consider will be of genuine interest to our readers. You can read more about the safeguards Kickstarter has in place on its 'Trust & Safety' page.
