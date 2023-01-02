|
|Credit: Samsung
Last June, Samsung announced the ViewFinity S8, a pair of 27” and 32” 4K computer monitors designed for the needs of creative professionals. Now, the company is back with its new ViewFinity S9 monitor, a 5K 27” display that bears a striking resemblance in looks and specifications to Apple’s Studio Display announced last year.
The new ViewFinity S9 (model number S90PC) features a 5K (5120 x 2880px) IPS display that covers 99% of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut with a Delta E≦2 and HDR600 support. Those specifications are essentially identical to Apple’s Studio Display, which offers the same resolution and DCI-P3 coverage. However, unlike the Studio Display, which comes with a glossy screen by default and requires a $300 upgrade for its ‘nano-texture glass’ matte finish, Samsung’s ViewFinity S9 comes with a matte finish with no option for a glossy coating.
In addition to third-party calibration tools, Samsung has also included support for its Color Calibration Engine technology, which uses the company’s Samsung Smart Calibration mobile app to calibrate the monitor. Samsung started putting this feature in its 2022 TVs and it’s now making its way to its monitor lineups.
Assuming this works the same on the ViewFinity S9 as it does on Samsung TVs, the process involves Samsung Smart Calibration - Apps on Google Play, connecting it to your monitor over Wi-Fi (the ViewFinity S9 runs Samsung’s Tizen TV OS) and using either the ‘Basic’ or ‘Professional’ mode to calibrate the monitor’s color profile. The graphic below shows how the ‘Basic’ mode is done by placing the smartphone right against the monitor, while the ‘Professional’ mode requires the phone to be placed further back on a tripod or stand.
The ViewFinity S9 also comes with a low-profile 4K SlimFit webcam that attaches to the top of the monitor and features built-in automated zoom control that will track subjects in the frame, similar to the Center Stage feature on Apple’s iPads and Studio Displays.
On the rear of the device is an array of inputs and outputs, including DisplayPort, HDMI, Thunderbolt 4 and USB-C, with Power Delivery charging support up to 96W, which is more than enough for the 70W the new 14” MacBook Pro models charge at and just shy of the 100W the new 16” MacBook Pros can top out at. Samsung hasn’t shared the exact specifications for the I/O on the monitor. We have inquired for more information and will update the article when we receive additional details.
|It's twins! Or, it's just Samsung's ViewFinity S9 next to Apple's Studio Display (not to exact scale, but should be closed, based on roughly the same diagonal measurement).
Samsung hasn’t revealed when the new ViewFinity S9 will be released, nor what its price will be. However, it’s clear Samsung is looking to target would-be buyers of Apple’s Studio Display, which comes in at $1599 for the glossy model and $1899 for the nano-texture finish model. So it’s likely we’ll see Samsung either split the difference between the two Studio Display models or undercut them entirely if they’re really hoping to make a splash.
