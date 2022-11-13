DJI recently united its staff in one location in an unconventional structure called DJI Sky City. Located in Shenzhen, China, this 'innovation hub' was masterfully designed by Foster + Partners – the same team that is responsible for creating Apple's Cupertino headquarters. The drone manufacturer released plenty of photos, and now fans of the products can get an immersive look inside the new headquarters.

The video starts off with a sweeping view of the building against the backdrop of the bustling city. It then flies over the road between the two main towers that are connected by a skybridge. This part appears to be captured by the company's latest FPV (first-person-view) release – the Avata. Interestingly enough, many of the newer drone models, including the Mavic 3 and Air 2S, offer a specific gimbal mode to replicate the effect of flying FPV.

You're then lead through the doors of the main entrance to the building, where a zen garden prominently stands out against the concrete, steel and glass structure. Once past security, and the guard that monitors who enters and leaves, the viewer is taken to a bank of elevators. It's not clear which gear is used to capture the ground shot leading up to, and in to, an elevator. Perhaps a Ronin RS3 or the new Osmo Mobile 6 was responsible for this part.

Floor 20 is introduced with a large conference room. From there, it is apparent that the Avata is being used based on the drone's maneuvering. It weaves through an office full of employees working on their computers before swooping through a conference room where a meeting is taking place. After passing through a hallway, between two colleagues talking over snacks, the drone makes its way back out to a rooftop where the stunning foliage formations and cityscape can be admired.

There is a bit of drone shadow in one part, but that's inevitable when operating in sunny conditions. The 4-story testing arena is on display next and the drone weaves through the beams near the ceiling and around a variety of test pilots and drones. Finally, we get to see the sky bridge up close, along with one more rooftop containing a garden with a bridge, before the drone departs the beautifully-designed building.

Clearly this wasn't a one-take video. However, the piloting skills are incredible and help show off DJI's new headquarters.