After another year of waiting, the week of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday is here, ringing in the biggest holiday savings of the year.
We've compiled a list of the best offers on cameras, lenses, accessories and software available at a discount this year. We'll update this article regularly as more deals are listed and others are taken down. If you find a nice deal you think we've missed, or you notice one that's expired, please let us know in the comments below.
When possible, we will link directly to the manufacturer's online store, from which you can usually be directed to the retailer of your choice. Also worth noting is the 'SAVE' figures below represent discount from original MSRP.
DPReview is a US-based publication, so we're most aware of discounts in the US. We'll also try to include discounts in other countries, so if you find any you want to share please let us know in the comments.
USA Offers
Accessories and software
Adobe
Atomos
Capture One
DxO Software
Peak Design
PlatyPod
SmallHD
Spider Holster
Vimeo (valid through 11/30)
Canon
You can see a full list of Canon’s deals on its dedicated holiday deals page
Cameras
- EOS RP with RF24-105mm F4-7.1 lens
Save $100— $1199, MSRP $1299
- EOS R (body only)
Save $100 — $1699, MSRP $1799
- EOS R with RF24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM Lens
Save $100 — $1999, MSRP $2099
- R10 with RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM Lens
Save $100 — $999, MSRP $1099
- R10 with RF-S18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM Lens
Save $100 — $1279, MSRP $1379
- R6 with RF24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM Lens
Save $200 — $2599, MSRP $2799
- R6 with RF24-105mm F4 L IS USM Lens
Save $200 — $3399, MSRP $3599
- R6 with RF24-105mm F4 L IS USM Lens
Save $200 — $3399, MSRP $3599
- M50 Mark II Content Creator Kit
Save $100 — $799, MSRP $899
- M200 Content Creator Kit
Save $150 — $499, MSRP $649
Lenses
- RF14-35mm F4 L IS USM
Save $400 — $1299, MSRP $1699
- RF15-35mm F2.8 L IS USM
Save $400 — $1999, MSRP $2399
- RF100mm F2.8 L Macro IS USM
Save $400 — $999, MSRP $1399
- RF70-200mm F4 L IS USM
Save $300 — $1499, MSRP $1799
- RF50mm F1.2 L USM
Save $200 — $2099, MSRP $2299
- RF85mm F1.2 L USM
Save $200 — $2599, MSRP $2799
- RF85mm F1.2 L USM DS
Save $200 — $2899, MSRP $3099
- RF100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM
Save $150 — $499, MSRP $649
- RF35mm F1.8 Macro IS STM
Save $100 — $399, MSRP $499
- RF85mm F2 Macro IS STM
Save $100 — $499, MSRP $599
- RF600mm F11 IS STM
Save $100 — $699, MSRP $799
- RF800mm F11 IS STM
Save $100 — $899, MSRP $999
- RF50mm F1.8 STM
Save $50 — $149, MSRP $199
- EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM
Save $200 — $1899, MSRP $2099
- EF-M 22mm f/2 STM
Save $70 — $179, MSRP $249
- EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM
Save $200 — $1699, MSRP $1899
Nikon
You can view all of Nikon’s deals on its Black Friday camera deals page.
Cameras
- Z5 (body only)
Save $400 — $999 (MSRP $1399)
- Z5 with 24-50mm F4-6.3 S Lens Save $400 — $1299, MSRP $1699
- Z5 with 24-200mm Lens
Save $800 — $1699, MSRP $2299
- Z6 II (body only)
Save $300 — $1699, MSRP $1999
- Z6 II with 24-120mm F4 S Lens
Save $300 — $2799, MSRP $3099
- Z6 II with 24-70mm F4 S Lens
Save $300 — $2199, MSRP $2599
- Z7 II (body only)
Save $400 — $3599, MSRP $2999
- Z7 II with 24-70mm F4 S Lens
Save $400 — $3099, MSRP $3399
- Z7 II with 24-120mm F4 S Lens
Save $400 — $3699, MSRP $4099
- Z7 (body only)
Save $1000 — $1799, MSRP $2799
- Z7 with 24-70mm F4 S Lens
Save $1000 — $2399, MSRP $3399
Lenses
- Nikkor Z 50mm F1.8 S
Save $100 — $529, MSRP $629
- Nikkor Z 50mm F1.2 S
Save $200 — $1899, MSRP $2099
- Nikkor Z 85mm F1.8 S
Save $100 — $699, MSRP $799
- Nikkor Z 35mm F1.8 S
Save $150 — $699, MSRP $849
- Nikkor Z MC 50mm F2.8
Save $50 — $599, MSRP $649
- Nikkor Z 105mm F2.8 VR S
Save $100 — $949, MSRP $1049
- Nikkor Z 14–24mm F2.8 S
Save $200 — $2299, MSRP $2499
- Nikkor Z 24–70mm F2.8 S
Save $300 — $2099, MSRP $2399
- Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S
Save $200 — $2399, MSRP $2599
- AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED
Save $200 — $1799, MSRP $1999
- AF-S NIKKOR 105mm f/1.4E ED
Save $200 — $1899, MSRP $2099
OM System
You can view all of OM System deals on OM Digital Solutions' Black Friday camera deals page.
Cameras
Lenses
- ED 7-14mm F2.8 PRO
Save $200 — $1199, MSRP $1399
- ED 8mm F1.8 Fisheye PRO
Save $200 — $899, MSRP $1099
- ED 12-100mm F4.0 IS PRO
Save $200 — $1199, MSRP $1399
- ED 17mm F1.2 PRO
Save $200 — $1199, MSRP $1399
- ED 25mm F1.2 PRO
Save $200 — $1199, MSRP $1399
- ED 300mm F4.0 IS PRO
Save $200 — $2799, MSRP $2999
- ED 45mm F1.2 PRO
Save $200 — $1199, MSRP $1399
- ED 75mm F1.8
Save $200 — $699, MSRP $899
- ED 9-18mm F4.0-5.6
Save $100 — $599, MSRP $699
- ED 12-200mm F3.5-6.3
Save $100 — $899, MSRP $999
- ED 100-400mm F5.0-6.3 IS
Save $100 — $1399, MSRP $1499
- ED 75-300mm F4.8-6.7 II
Save $100 — $449, MSRP $549
Sigma
These are the deals we know about from Sigma. They're available direct from the company or through most major retailers. Click here for Sigma's US website or check at your preferred camera store.
- 18–35mm F1.8 DC HSM | A
Save $120 - $679, MSRP $799
- 24–70mm F2.8 DG DN | A
Save $50 - $1049, MSRP 1099
- 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN | C
Save $120 - $829, MSRP 949
- 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG DN | S
Save $150 - $1349, MSRP 1499
- 35mm F1.4 DG DN | A
Save $150 - $749, MSRP 899
- 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN | A
Save $120 - $1279, MSRP 1399
- 18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM | A
Save $120 - $689, MSRP $799
- 50-100mm F1.8 DC HSM
Save $100 - $999, MSRP $1099
- 50-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM | C
Save $190 - $899, MSRP $1099
- MC-11 Mount Converter
Save $75 - $174, MSRP $249
Sony
You can view all of Sony's deals on its Black Friday camera deals pages: Cameras and Lenses.
Cameras
Lenses
UK Deals
Manufacturers have less influence on pricing in the UK so tend to have to offer discounts via cashback offers. Here we'll list how much cashback is being offered and list a typical price that you'll end up paying (having checked several online retailers). We've included a link to the cheapest price we've found, but you may be able to find something lower elsewhere.
Canon
Cameras
Lenses
Nikon
Cameras
- Z5 (body only)
Save £350 — £999, MSRP £1349
- Z5 with 24-50mm F4-6.3 Lens
Save £380 — £1249, MSRP £1629
- Z5 with 24-70mm F4 S lens
Save £550 — £1349, MSRP £1899
- Z6 II (body only)
Save £300 — £1799, MSRP £2099
- Z6 II with 24-70mm F4 S lens
Save £510 — £2139, MSRP £2649
- Z7 II (body only)
Save £500 — £2599, MSRP £3099
- Z7 II with 24-70mm F4 S lens
Save £650 — £2999, MSRP £3649
- Z50 (body only)
Save £100 — £799, MSRP £899
- Z50 (body only)
Save £100 — £799, MSRP £899
- Z50 with DX 16-50mm VR lens
Save £90 — £949, MSRP £1039
- Z50 with DX 16-50mm VR and 50-250mm VR lenses
Save £180 — £1079, MSRP £1259
- Z30 (body only)
Save £100 — £599, MSRP £699
- Z30 with DX 16-50mm VR lens
Save £110 — £729, MSRP £839
- Z30 with DX 16-50mm VR and 50-250mm VR lenses
Save £200 — £869, MSRP £1069
- Z fc (body only)
Save £150 — £799, MSRP £949
- Z fc with Z 28mm F2.8 SE lens
Save £240 — £949, MSRP £2289
- Z fc with Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 Lens
Save £190 — £899, MSRP £1089
Fujifilm
Cameras
Lenses
Sony
Cameras
Lenses
