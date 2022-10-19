Chinese lens manufacturer Zhong Yi Optics has added a longer telephoto focal length to its line-up of Speedmaster T1 cine lenses for the Micro Four Thirds system. The Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm T1 MFT joins the existing 17mm T1, 25mm T1 and 35mm T1 to provide a 100mm equivalent focal length.

The Speedmaster series is aimed at budget filmmakers, so this new lens is set to retail for $399 on its own, or at $1339 in a set with the other three lenses. It uses a 9-bladed iris and offers a minimum focusing distance of 60cm (23.6”) to give a maximum magnification of 0.1x. Zhong Yi says focus breathing is well controlled so there’s a minimal shift in magnification as focus is racked from the closest to the furthest focus distances.

This new 50mm lens shares the external design of the existing models so the focus and aperture rings fall in exactly the same places to make switching lenses easier when follow focus devices are in use. Each of the lenses in the lineup are color-matched to make color grading easier in post-reduction.

Constructed using nine elements in six groups the manual focus lens weighs 720g (1.59lb) and measures 102mm (4") long. The barrel is 80mm (3.2") across and users will need 77mm filters. For more information see the Zhong Yi Optics website.

