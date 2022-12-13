Apple tends to keep incredibly quiet about its supply chain. So quiet, in fact, that aside from teardowns, it’s almost impossible to know what suppliers have made what components for Apple’s line of computers, smartphones, tablets and accessories.

It’s for this reason that a recent Twitter post from Apple CEO, Tim Cook, stands out as a rare exception to this unwritten rule. In it, we see Cook alongside Sony CEO, Kenichiro Yoshida, as the pair look over a pair of iPhones on a table that appears to have some kind of testing apparatus, presumably used for Sony Semiconductor image sensors.

Click the image to be directed to the tweet on Twitter.

In addition to the image, Cook reveals that Apple has been using Sony Semiconductor image sensors ‘for over a decade to create the world’s leading camera sensors for iPhone.’ This marks the first time Apple has confirmed it’s using Sony Semiconductor image sensors for its mobile devices, even if it’s been deduced through other means across various models.

It isn’t clear when exactly this image was taken, but there appears to be an iPhone 14 Pro and an iPhone 14 on the table, based on the colors and camera arrays. You can check out our detailed article on Apple’s latest iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models to see the latest imaging tech Apple has packed inside its flagship devices.