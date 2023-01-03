Looking back to learn what might be ahead
A new year brings with it hope, promise and excitement for new changes, but also brings us a moment to reflect and look back to measure how far we've come. The digital camera industry may not be evolving as fast and furiously as it once did, but 2022 was still a year of noteworthy change with some exciting new cameras, advancements and experiments in gear.

We saw stacked sensors appear in more enthusiast-oriented cameras and increasingly powerful AF systems spreading downrange and across brands. Drones made it easier than ever to capture high-quality aerial photos. And smartphones – the cameras we have with us all the time – continued to improve, bringing us closer to a day when we may not need to carry a 'real camera' with us all the time.

Let's take a moment to take stock, with the year in numbers.