Season's greetings! Time flies, and as we approach another year's end, the team at DPReview would like to wish you a safe and happy holiday season. We're excited to be celebrating our 24th anniversary today (the site officially launched on December 25, 1998), and it's a bit surreal to reflect on how much the camera industry has changed in that time. If you've been with us from the start, you know it's been a wild ride.
Although the digital camera industry may not be evolving as fast and furiously as it once did, 2022 still proved to be an exciting year for products. We saw stacked sensors appear in more enthusiast-oriented cameras and increasingly powerful AF systems spreading downrange and across brands. Drones made it easier than ever to capture high-quality aerial photos. And smartphones – the cameras we have with us all the time – continued to improve, bringing us closer to a day when we may not need to carry a 'real camera' with us all the time.
2022 has also been a year of transition for our Editorial team. If you've noticed some new bylines on the site in recent months, that's not a coincidence. Like any publication, it's natural to go through periods of change, and we've experienced some staff changes this year that impacted our camera reviews and feature stories. If we haven't yet published a review of your favorite camera, please know that we're working on it. The good news is that we've been busy hiring some very talented editors and expanding our team of writers, and we're looking forward to bringing you more industry-leading content, more quickly, in 2023.
Speaking of 2023, next year represents an important milestone for DPReview: our 25th year of operation. We look forward to celebrating this anniversary with you, our readers, and we've been working on some exciting new things behind the scenes to make your experience better. We can't wait to share them with you in 2023.
Most of all, we'd like to thank you for your support and participation over the past year. We feel very fortunate to work here at DPReview, but our audience and our community are what make this a special place. So, whether you read our website, watch our YouTube channel, or follow us on TikTok or Instagram (hopefully, all of the above), please accept our warmest wishes for a festive holiday season. Now, let's grab those cameras and capture some holiday memories with friends and family!
