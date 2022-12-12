Xiaomi has announced its newest high-end smartphones, the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro. Both devices run on Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Get 2 chipset and feature significant improvements on their respective camera systems when compared to their predecessors.
It’s worth noting these devices will only available in China at launch, but international versions are expected in the coming months.
Xiaomi 13 Pro
The biggest improvement in the new 13 Pro is its camera array. Xiaomi is now using a Type 1 (13.1 x 9.8mm) Sony IMX989 image sensor inside the main camera module with a Leica Summicron-branded 23mm equiv. F1.9 lens in front – the same setup used inside the 12S Ultra, which had the best image quality we’ve seen in a smartphone.
Both the 75mm equiv. F2 tele (3.2x) module and 14mm equiv. F2.2 ultrawide module use 50mp sensors as well, with the tele having a relatively short minimum focusing distance of just .1m (4"). The front-facing camera appears unchanged, with a 32MP sensor capable of capturing 1080/30p HDR video.
The display in the 13 Pro remains largely unchanged from its predecessor, with a 6.73" 120Hz LTPO OLED panel (1440 x 3200px) capable of Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG playback. The only noticeable difference over the 12 Pro isa higher peak brightness. Xiaomi says the panel can push 1200 nits across the entire panel and hit a peak brightness of 1900 nits during HDR playback.
The device is IP68 rated, uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for the main display, and features an aluminum frame. It has dual SIM, stereo speakers, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and a USB-C 2.0 port. Other features include an under-display fingerprint sensor and a 4820mAh non-removable Li-Po battery rated for 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.
The 13 Pro tops out at 512GB of UFS 4.0 flash storage and 12GB LPDDR5X RAM. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is available in White, Black, Green and a Light Blue.
The The Xiaomi 13 Pro’s entry-level model with 128GB of flash storage and 8GB of RAM will retail for around $720 while the model with 512GB of flash storage and 12GB of RAM will cost around $900 when they launch on December 14.
Xiaomi 13
As with its ‘Pro’ companion, the Xiaomi 13’s biggest improvements come in the camera department. The triple camera array on the rear of the device now has a 50MP Type 1/1.49 (8.2 x 6.1mm) sensor with a 23mm equiv. F1.8 Leica-branded lens in front. This module also has Xiaomi’s Hyper Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to keep the sensor still while shooting stills and video.
Joining the main camera is a 75mm equiv. F2 telephoto lens with a 10MP Type 1/3.75 (3.6 x 2.7mm) sensor behind it and a 15mm equiv. F2.2 ultrawide lens with a 12MP Type 1/3.06 (4.5 x 3.4mm) sensor behind it.
The display is slightly larger than the one found in its predecessor, measuring 6.26" (diagonally). It has a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1080 x 2400px resolution and supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG playback. It has the same maximum full-panel and peak brightness as the 13 Pro at 1200 and 1900 nits, respectively.
The device is IP68 certified and features a 4500mAh battery capable of 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Other features include an under-display fingerprint reader, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and NFC support.
The Xiaomi 13 tops out with the same 512GB/12GB storage and memory configuration, and is available in an array of muted and vibrant colors. In addition to the same White, Black, Green and a Light Blue colors the 13 Pro comes in, the 13 will also be available in vibrant Blue, Green, Red and Yellow versions.
The Xiaomi 13 will start shipping December 14 and starts at around $575 for the 128GB/8GB model, while the maxed-out 512GB/12GB model will retail for around $720.
