Winners of the 2022 Epson International Pano Awards
The winners and finalists have been announced for the annual Epson International Pano Awards. 4,197 images from 1,197 photographers in 98 countries were submitted. Jinyi He, from China, was declared Open Photographer of the Year for not one, but three, panos submitted including 'Purple World' – which can be found below.

'I’m deeply honored to receive 2022 Epson Pano Award as Open Photographer of the Year. It is very special for me to get recognized for the works shot in my childhood hometown Xinjiang, China. As a landscape photographer, I’m always passionate about exploring majestic Chinese landscapes rarely known to western photographers,' He says of his trio of winning images.

'The Vein' is stitched by 40 photos. I operated my drone to capture these 90 degrees aerial view photos at 40 appropriate points (5 rows and 8 columns) of the canyon in order to get whole canyon aerial view. Nature is an artist, and it reminds me of an abstract painting,' says Jinyi He of his winning image.

The entire gallery of winners can be found on the Pano Awards competition's website.