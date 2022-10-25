Tokina, part of the global Kenko brand, has announced three new fixed-aperture manual focus telephoto reflex (mirror) lenses.

The company's new SZ PRO 300mm F7.1, 600mm F8 and 900mm F11 offerings are more compact and lightweight than your typical telephoto lenses, albeit at the cost of a slower aperture and the signature 'donut' bokeh associated with mirrored lenses. For those unfamiliar, the 'donut' bokeh refers to the ring around the out-of-focus highlights as seen in the image below:

Captured with the Tokina 600mm F8 lens.

Each of the three lenses are available in mounts for Canon EF-M, Fujifilm X and Sony E-mount APS-C camera systems. The manual focus ring for each of the lenses offers 270-degrees of rotation.

Below is a summary of the specifications for each of the three reflex lenses:

Tokina SZ 300mm PRO Reflex F7.1 MF CF

Body size: maximum diameter Φ61mm x total length 74.5mm
Supported formats: APS-C
Lens construction: 8 elements in 8 groups
Filter size: Φ46mm
Minimum Focus Distance: 0.92m
Maximum magnification: 1/2.5
Focusing method: Manual focus (front lens extension method)
Weight: about 235g
Hood: MH-461

Tokina SZ 600mm PRO Reflex F8 MF CF

Body size: maximum diameter Φ88.6mm x total length 125mm
Supported formats: APS-C
Lens construction: 8 elements in 8 groups
Filter size: Φ77mm
Minimum Focus Distance: 1.77m
Maximum magnification: 1/2.5
Focusing method: Manual focus (front lens extension method)
Weight: about 545g
Hood: MH-775

Tokina SZ 900mm PRO Reflex F11 MF CF

Body size: maximum diameter Φ96.1mm x total length 168mm
Supported formats: APS-C
Lens construction: 7 elements in 7 groups
Filter size: Φ86mm
Minimum Focus Distance: 2.61m
Maximum magnification: 1/2.5
Focusing method: Manual focus (front lens extension method)
Weight: about 725g
Hood: MH-861

These lenses are expected to become available for purchase in February, 2023. More information on the products and images of them, and captured by them, can be found on Kenko Tokina's product page.