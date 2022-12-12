AstrHori has announced the release of a new 85mm F1.8 autofocus lens for full-frame Sony E-mount camera systems.

The lens is constructed of nine elements in eight groups and uses multi-layer coatings to minimize flaring and ghosting. It features a nine-blade aperture diaphragm, has an aperture range of F1.8 through F16, and has a .8m (31”) minimum focusing distance.

The lens uses AstrHori’s Stepping Motor (STM) to drive autofocus, which it says is fast enough to keep up with Sony’s array of face- and eye-tracking AF modes. Below is a full list of cameras AstrHori says it’s compatible with:

Full Frame: FS7, FS7M2, FS5, FS5M2K, A7, A7II, A7R, A7RII, A7S, A7SII, A7III, A7RIII, A7RIV, A9, A9II, A7m3, etc.

APS-C: A3000, A6500, A6300, A6400, A6000, A5100, A5000,A 6600, NEX-3, NEX-3N, NEX-3R, NEX-C3, NEX-F3K, NEX-5K, NEX-5, NEX-6, NEX-7, NEX-5N, ZV-E10, NEX-5A, NEX-5T, NEX-5C, NEX-5R, etc.

Below is a sample gallery of images, provided by Pergear (an authorized AstrHori retailer):

The AstrHori 85mm F1.8 AF lens for Sony E-muont cameras is available to purchase through Pergear for $276.