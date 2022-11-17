If you own a Sony FX3 or FX30 camera, you might want to forego updating to the latest firmware update. According to some users, the updates are causing their cameras to get caught in a boot loop, rendering them effectively useless.

As first spotted by Sony Alpha Rumors, Firmware version 2.01 for the FX3 and firmware version 1.01 for the FX30 appear to be working fine for some users, but at least a few users have reported their devices are getting caught in a boot loop after being updated, making the camera unusable.

The firmware updates were relatively minor, only addressing two bugs and improving overall operational stability. Specifically, the updates fixed an issue where vertical video wasn’t rotating when offloaded to a computer and another issue where the touch operations weren’t working in the Imaging Edge Mobile apps under certain conditions.

As a whole, skipping out on these updates isn’t likely to impact your workflow, unless you were coming across these specific issues.

We have contacted Sony for additional details and will update this article accordingly when we receive a response.