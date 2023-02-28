Retro Review: 24 years later, the Sony F505 is still pretty cool
Retro camera enthusiasts will be pleased to see that Gordon Laing of Cameralabs is back with a new Retro Review, this time focused on the Sony F505. This was the first Sony Cybershot digital camera to feature a Carl Zeiss 5X zoom lens (that could be rotated around the camera body), as well as the controversial Memory Stick media format.
|
|2.1 megapixel capture from the Sony Cybershot F505
Watch Gordon's video to find out what it's like to go shooting with this very important camera today, 24 years after it was first announced!
But don't forget, DPReview.com is even older than this camera, so we have a full review you can go back and read if you want to really wallow in nostalgia! One fun bit is Phil Askey stating that the 0.12M dot LCD is 'The best LCD I've seen on any digital camera!'
If you'd like to see more videos, visit Dino Bytes by Gordon Laing on YouTube. Finally, to read coverage of more of Laing's Retro Reviews, click here.
All images courtesy of Gordon Laing and used with permission
Highly Recommended
And
again they came to a similar conclusion I did "With the DSC-F505s unique
rotating lens and its movie recording capabilities, you get a fun camera
that takes great pictures too. The sharpness of the Carl Zeiss optics show
in the final images, and we really like the "real camera" manual-focus option.
The full 5x optical zoom is a big plus that we wish more manufacturers would
adopt." EXCLUSIVE:
Once more we can bring you the inside information on a new digital
camera release, this time the much awaited Sony DSC-F505. Loosely
based around the DSC-F55 this digital camera has had an interesting
marketing campaign over the last few days, just a few minutes ago
I received a confirmation of specifications and the name DSC-F505
for the camera.
Comments