Retro camera enthusiasts will be pleased to see that Gordon Laing of Cameralabs is back with a new Retro Review, this time focused on the Sony F505. This was the first Sony Cybershot digital camera to feature a Carl Zeiss 5X zoom lens (that could be rotated around the camera body), as well as the controversial Memory Stick media format.

2.1 megapixel capture from the Sony Cybershot F505

Watch Gordon's video to find out what it's like to go shooting with this very important camera today, 24 years after it was first announced!

But don't forget, DPReview.com is even older than this camera, so we have a full review you can go back and read if you want to really wallow in nostalgia! One fun bit is Phil Askey stating that the 0.12M dot LCD is 'The best LCD I've seen on any digital camera!'

All images courtesy of Gordon Laing and used with permission