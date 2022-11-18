Now, he’s back with his latest project, done in collaboration with Positive View Foundation, wherein he turned an electric barge on a canal in London into a giant, floating camera, complete with a built-in darkroom. Made with a group of young people as part of a commission from Positive View Foundation’s Youth Empowerment Program, the project started off by turning the main section of the barge into a light tight box that would serve as the inside of the camera.
This was achieved using scrap cardboard and the always-reliable gaffer tape. With the main area light tight, the next step was to cut a hole for a lens to be installed within.
Barry and the youth helping him then had a subject stand outside of the barge and used a board on wheels as the focal plane upon which the image would be captured. With the focal plane established, the team was ready to troll along the canal in search of areas to take photographs.
At various points, the team would stop and snap a photo at an interesting location. As you can expect, capturing a large image on a massive floating camera is no easy task. As Barry explains in the video, the rocking of the boat from passing watercraft meant snapping the long-exposure images was more challenging than your typical camera obscura, where the room typically isn’t moving much.
What helped Barry and the youth ensure they were getting the results they wanted was a darkroom that they built directly inside the main area of the boat. Within seconds of exposing the photographic paper, the team could get it into chemicals and start the development process to see whether the exposure and focus was right.
Towards the end of the video, the featured youth shared what the project and photography as a whole meant to them as a means of expression and curation. You can find out more information and support the Positive View Foundation on its website.
Almost one year ago, DJI debuted its Mavic 3 standard and Cine drones featuring a dual-camera setup. Today they've released their Classic, a less expensive single-camera sibling. Who's it for and is it a worthy addition to the Mavic family?
The EOS R6 II is Canon's latest enthusiast-oriented full-frame camera. It may look a lot like the original R6 on the outside, but it includes refinements and features that make it a more capable and better-performing camera.
The a7R V is the fifth iteration of Sony's high-end, high-res full-frame mirrorless camera. The new camera sticks with the 60MP BSI CMOS sensor of the Mark IV, but just about everything else has been given a boost, with advanced AF, focus stacking and a new rear screen arrangement.
What’s the best camera for around $2000? These capable cameras should be solid and well-built, have both speed and focus for capturing fast action and offer professional-level image quality. In this buying guide we’ve rounded up all the current interchangeable lens cameras costing around $2000 and recommended the best.
What's the best camera for shooting landscapes? High resolution, weather-sealed bodies and wide dynamic range are all important. In this buying guide we've rounded-up several great cameras for shooting landscapes, and recommended the best.
Most modern cameras will shoot video to one degree or another, but these are the ones we’d look at if you plan to shoot some video alongside your photos. We’ve chosen cameras that can take great photos and make it easy to get great looking video, rather than being the ones you’d choose as a committed videographer.
Although a lot of people only upload images to Instagram from their smartphones, the app is much more than just a mobile photography platform. In this guide we've chosen a selection of cameras that make it easy to shoot compelling lifestyle images, ideal for sharing on social media.
Fujifilm’s X100V APS-C compact camera was released nearly three years ago, but the company is still having to temporarily cease new orders due to having too large of a backlog to process, according to a new report.
Hot on the heels of new firmware for the EOS C500 Mark II and EOS C300 Mark III, Canon has announced a firmware update for its EOS C70 4K cinema camera, giving it better autofocus, new video modes, additional remote control compatibility and more via the free update next month.
Today, NASA's Artemis I rocket successfully launched, sending the Orion spacecraft toward the Moon. As part of the mission, there are 24 cameras, including 8 on Artemis I and the remaining 16 on Orion itself.
It's been nearly two decades since a camera with the Konica Minolta branding was released, but its customer service and repair center has still been up and running. Or, it was, until yesterday, when it was announced it would be shutting down.
Lighting may seem resource-intensive on the surface, but as DPReview's Jordan Drake discovered after watching a pro, great effects can be achieved without a lot of expensive equipment. Using a simple tool to remove and modify the light can make for a compelling image.
At its ongoing summit, Qualcomm has announced its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform. The new platform is the company's fastest yet, and promises improved AI, better performance and more capable photo and video processing capabilities.
Elgato's new Stream Deck Plus includes eight customizable buttons, a touchscreen and four control dials, providing users with direct access and control over customizable, app-specific shortcuts and tools.
Confused by the array of Fujifilm Instax cameras currently available for sale? Torn between a camera and a smartphone-friendly printer? We've got everything you need to know about the latest and greatest Instax Wide, Square and Mini gear in one place.
DaVinci Resolve 18.1 is available now. The free update features support for vertical video resolutions, timeline locking for collaborative workflows, AI-powered audio tools and effects, improved performance and more.
Anthropics has announced the latest version of PortraitPro, its AI-powered portrait editing and retouching app. PortraitPro 23 includes new tools for addressing flyaway hairs and adding backlighting, stylistic creative effects, improved performance and Apple M1/M2 support.
The Leitz Phone 2 is a rebranded Sharp Aquos R7 phone with Leica's signature red dot and a few Leica-specific features not found in its Sharp equivalent. Compared to its predecessor, it uses a new Type 1 (13.1 x 9.8mm) sensor 47.2MP CMOS sensor.
The Canon R6 II is the successor to 2020's EOS R6. It's an all-rounder that is now even faster than ever, boasts smarter autofocus and is a much more capable video camera to boot. We take you hands-on to see what matters most about this full-frame body!
Comments