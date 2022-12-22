Blackmagic Design has announced that DaVinci Resolve for iPad is now available. The free app can be downloaded from the App Store on iPad. Today's release comes about two months after DaVinci Resolve for iPad was first announced, alongside Apple's latest M2-powered iPad Pro models.
DaVinci Resolve for iPad is built from the ground up to take advantage of Apple's tablet, including optimization for MultiTouch technology and the Apple Pencil. DaVinci Resolve for iPad includes tools for cut and color pages, providing users on-the-go access to DaVinci's image technology, color finishing tools and HDR workflows. While the app is free, some tools are locked behind an in-app purchase that upgrades DaVinci Resolve to DaVinci Resolve Studio, like how the desktop version works (free to use, with a paid upgrade that unlocks new features and tools).
The app's cut page includes a streamlined interface designed for speed. It includes familiar features like source tape for visual media browsing, fast review, and smart editing tools. You can use the sync bin and source overwrite tools to edit multi-cam programs.
The color page provides access to DaVinci Resolve's advanced color correction and editing tools. There are control sliders for primary colors, contrast, temperature, mid-tone detail, saturation and more. Additional color grading tools exist for users who want to perform more advanced color editing. The app also includes advanced HDR grading tools.
With Blackmagic Cloud compatibility, the new iPad app supports cloud-based collaboration. With a Blackmagic Cloud ID, you can log into the DaVinci Resolve Project Server and establish a project library. You can invite collaborators to work with you on your project, including multi-user support on a single timeline. Changes are only made when you accept them, which will be possible via an in-app prompt. You can also merge all changes into a new master timeline, allowing collaborators to continue working on the latest version of a project.
The iPad app also supports AI tools powered by the DaVinci Neural Engine. These tools include magic mask (a one-click way to mask and track people in your video), smart reframe, voice isolation and more.
Unsurprisingly, there are some limitations for DaVinci Resolve on iPad, depending upon which iPad model you're using. Per the App Store listing, the app is optimized for iPad Pro models with M1 and M2 chips. Earlier iPad models have limited functionality due to memory limitations. Possible limitations include video resolution being locked to HD. The iPad app creates DaVinci Resolve projects (drp) and project archives (dra) that are fully compatible with DaVinci Resolve 18 on desktop. Supported file formats include H.264, H.265, Apple ProRes and Blackmagic RAW. The app supports Magic Keyboard, Apple Pencil and Studio and Pro XDR Displays.
DaVinci Resolve for iPad is available to download for free now. If you want to upgrade the app to DaVinci Resolve Studio, it is a $94.99 one-time in-app purchase.
Alongside the iPad app, Blackmagic Design also released an update for the desktop app, bringing DaVinci Resolve on the desktop to version 18.1.2. The update adds new Speed Editor firmware with iPad Bluetooth support and general performance and stability improvements. The update is available for free to users now.
