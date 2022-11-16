Canon has announced a significant firmware update for its EOS C70 4K mirrorless cinema camera, bringing new and improved features to Canon's 4K Super 35mm cinema camera.
Highlights of firmware version 1.0.5.1 for the C70 include the addition of Eye Detection AF, Face Detection AF and Subject Tracking AF during Slow and Fast Recording, which ranges from 24p to 120p. The C70 will also now maintain its settings when switching between normal and Slow and Fast recording modes.
Until now, the C70 was limited to Zone AF in Slow and Fast shooting mode, and without full-tracking AF. Now, subject detection and tracking will be available in up to 4K/120p recording.
|Firmware 1.0.5.1 adds Eye Detection AF to Slow and Fast recording modes, allowing for subject detection and tracking at 4K/120p
The Super 35mm EOS C70 already includes internal Raw recording and H.265 and H.264 MP4 recording at up to 225 Mbps bit rates. The upcoming firmware update adds a lightweight, high-quality XF-AVC 4K Intra-Frame 60P option as well. This new option aims to minimize storage requirements while speeding up file transfers. The format, which can be recorded to an SD card, offers a maximum bit rate of 600Mbps, well above the H.265 MP4's bit rate.
Canon is adding its IP-based XC Protocol to the EOS C70, enabling multi-camera remote control of camera settings using Canon's RC-IP100 remote controller or other third-party XC Protocol-enabled remote control panels. The RC-IP100 was announced in 2021, about half a year after the EOS C70 hit store shelves, and is a touchscreen PTZ joystick controller. The $2,000 controller can remotely control up to 100 cameras and is also compatible with Canon's CR-N700, CR-N500, CR-N300, CR-X500, CR-X300, C500 ark II, C300 Mark III and XF605 cameras.
|Canon RC-IP100
While the Canon EOS C70 is aimed at high-end video users, that doesn't mean everyone wants to color grade all their footage. The upcoming firmware update includes Canon's 709 profile. Canon states the profile promises the same dynamic range as the existing Wide DR profile while delivering better contrast and a more cinematic look. Also new is a CMT 709 'Viewing Assistance' feature. This allows video output from the C70 to be viewed on a REC.709-compliant monitor when recording in Canon Log 2 or Canon Log 3.
The update also makes the C70 fully compatible with Canon's EF Flex-Zoom 45-135mm and Cine-Servo 15-120mm lenses when used with the company's EF-EOS R 0.71x adapter. Now, the lenses will offer full communication between the lens and camera, with T-stop display, chromatic aberration correction, Dual Pixel CMOS AF compatibility and Dual Pixel Focus Guide.
|Canon CN-E 45-135mm T2.4 LF Cinema EOS lens in EF mount ($21,999)
Rounding out the firmware update is the ability to see four channel audio on the camera's level meter display on the LCD.
Within the C70 firmware update are many features recently added to two of Canon's other Cinema EOS cameras, the C500 Mark II and the C300 Mark III. These cameras received XC Protocol support, improved autofocus performance at fast frames, audio four-channel display and improved lens support last month, so it's nice to see Canon bringing it to its more affordable C70 camera system.
The Canon EOS C70 is available now for $5,500. Firmware 1.0.5.1 will be available to download from Canon on December 8. For more information on the EOS C70, refer to our original coverage.
