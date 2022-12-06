Capture One has announced it will be changing how its perpetual license works.
In an email sent out to Capture One users, the company says it is no longer making major releases on an annual cycle, meaning there will not be a Capture One 24 program. Instead, the company says it will be releasing new tools and features on a rolling basis throughout the year’ in an effort to get these tools to users ‘as soon as they are ready.’
This change in strategy comes with two repercussions. The first is that ‘new perpetual licenses will include updates with bug fixes until the next version, but new features released after purchase will not be included.’
The second is that upgrade pricing will no longer be available. Instead, Capture One is moving to a ‘loyalty scheme’ to reward customers. Capture One doesn’t elaborate on this ‘loyalty scheme,’ but says more details will be announced February 1, 2023.
If you own a past perpetual license for Capture One, upgrade pricing to Capture One 23 will be available to you through January 31, 2023. This update will include all new features through September 30, 2023. Capture One subscribers are unaffected by this update.
You can read more information about this change on Capture One’s FAQ page. Below is the email sent out to customers:
Email:
Upcoming changes to our perpetual license
Hi Gannon,
Over the past few years many of you have told us you want access to new tools and improvements sooner, rather than have them all in one ‘major’ version of Capture One Pro at the end of each year. That’s why we’ve been investing heavily in our technology to be able release features to you as soon as they are ready. Now we’re ready to fully embrace this approach.
From 2023 we will no longer be tied to an annual cycle for major releases. As a result, there will not be a Capture One 24. Instead, we will continuously release new tools and features on a rolling basis throughout the year.
Alongside this, we will also be making changes to our perpetual licenses from February 1, 2023. Here’s what’s changing:
- New perpetual licenses will include updates with bug fixes until the next version, but new features released after purchase will not be included.
- Upgrade pricing will no longer be available and will be replaced with a new loyalty scheme. More details will be announced on February 1, 2023.
Here’s how it affects you:
Happy with your current version of Capture One Pro? Great, there’s nothing you need to do.
If you do want to get our latest version, Capture One Pro 23, our upgrade pricing is open to you until January 31, 2023. By purchasing before this date you will receive all updates including new features until September 30, 2023. You can access this by logging into your account on our website.
You can find more details of the changes and how it affects you on this page.
Thank you as always for being part of the Capture One community. We’re excited to share our new products and features with you over the coming months, and hope you’ll enjoy using them as much as we have creating them!
Thank you,
The Capture One Team
Comments