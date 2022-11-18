Flash storage manufacturer Nextorage has announced (machine-translated) the release of what appear to be the world's fastest CFexpress Type B memory cards.

According to internal testing, the B1 Pro series cards can achieve read and write speeds up to 1950MB/s and 1900MB/s, respectively, with VPG400 support (meaning the data rate is guaranteed not to go below 400MB/s). Currently, it appears the cards are limited to the Japanese market, but Nextorage's other products have hit international retailers a few months after their debut.

Currently, the fastest cards on the market are Lexar's Professional CFexpress Type B Card DIAMOND Series, which top out with read and write speeds of 1990MB/s and 1700MB/s, respectively. While that extra 50MB/s on the read speed and even 200MB/s on the write speed performance isn't likely to make a difference real-world usage, it's always a bragging right to take the 'world's fastest' crown away from a fellow storage manufacturer.

Nextorage says the cards use Dynamic Auto Power Save, a power-saving technology developed by Nextorage, which the company claims can 'reduce power consumption by 68%.' In addition to conserving battery power, Nextorage says this also limits the amount of heat the card generates, which should help keep cameras shooting longer when capturing demanding video. Based on wording on its product page, it appears this technology will balance out peak transfer speeds during video recording to prevent the card from getting too hot.

The new B1 Pro series cards offer a collection of durability ratings, detailed in the chart below:

Spec Standard

Heat resistance

 -10 °C to 70°C (guaranteed operating temperature)
Shockproof EIA-364-27A compliant
X-ray resistance ISO7816-1 compliant
Ultraviolet resistance ISO7816-1 compliant
Anti-magnetic according to Nextorage's own test
Capacation resistance according to IEC 61000-4-2

Nextorage's B1 Pro series cards will come in 165GB, 330GB, 660GB and 1330GB capacities for roughly $192, $430, $715 and $1430, respectively. All cards come with a five-year warranty.