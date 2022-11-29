Tamron’s Lens Utility App is now available for Android in the Google Play Store
Tamron has announced the launch of Tamron Lens Utility Mobile for Android.
This new Android app, available for free through the Google Play Store, allows Tamron lens owners to adjust the settings and customizable functions while on the go. Specifically, users can adjust the focus ring (changing rotation direction and mode), customize the Custom Switch and Focus Set buttons, and even operate the lens using their mobile device as a remote control for focus pulls and setting focus preset points.
Tamron says the Lens Utility Mobile app works on Android devices with a USB-C port running Android 6 through Android 12. At launch, only three lenses will be supported:
- 28-75mm F2.8 Di III VXD G2 (Model A063)
- 35-150mm F2-2.8 Di III VXD (Model A058)
- 20-40mm F2.8 Di III VXD (Model A062)
Each of these lenses will need to be updated to the latest available firmware, which can be installed using the desktop versions of Tamron Lens Utility for macOS and Windows computers. Tamron also notes its 50-400mm F4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD (Model A067) lens will be supported ‘at a later date.’
You can download Tamron’s Lens Utility for Android app in the Google Play Store for free. You can find out more about the Tamron Lens Utility app on Tamron’s website.
Every year, DJI releases a new consumer-grade smartphone gimbal. The Osmo Mobile 6 is the latest model in the series. Is it good enough to enhance your videos and photos?
The Fujifilm X-T5 is the company's latest classically-styled APS-C mirrorless camera. It gains the 40MP sensor and AF system from the X-H2 but in a body with a more stills-focused slant.
Almost one year ago, DJI debuted its Mavic 3 standard and Cine drones featuring a dual-camera setup. Today they've released their Classic, a less expensive single-camera sibling. Who's it for and is it a worthy addition to the Mavic family?
The EOS R6 II is Canon's latest enthusiast-oriented full-frame camera. It may look a lot like the original R6 on the outside, but it includes refinements and features that make it a more capable and better-performing camera.
The Canon 6D Mark II is a substantial improvement over its predecessor, and we spent a couple days in sunny San Diego to test it out!
There are a lot of photo/video cameras that have found a role as B-cameras on professional film productions or even A-cameras for amateur and independent productions. We've combed through the options and selected our two favorite cameras in this class.
What’s the best camera for around $2000? These capable cameras should be solid and well-built, have both the speed and focus to capture fast action and offer professional-level image quality. In this buying guide we’ve rounded up all the current interchangeable lens cameras costing around $2000 and recommended the best.
Family moments are precious and sometimes you want to capture that time spent with loved ones or friends in better quality than your phone can manage. We've selected a group of cameras that are easy to keep with you, and that can adapt to take photos wherever and whenever something memorable happens.
What's the best camera for shooting sports and action? Fast continuous shooting, reliable autofocus and great battery life are just three of the most important factors. In this buying guide we've rounded-up several great cameras for shooting sports and action, and recommended the best.
Family vacations can produce the kinds of memories you want to keep forever, and having some great photos can help with that. But you need a camera that's convenient to keep with you.
Comments