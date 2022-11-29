Tamron has announced the launch of Tamron Lens Utility Mobile for Android.

This new Android app, available for free through the Google Play Store, allows Tamron lens owners to adjust the settings and customizable functions while on the go. Specifically, users can adjust the focus ring (changing rotation direction and mode), customize the Custom Switch and Focus Set buttons, and even operate the lens using their mobile device as a remote control for focus pulls and setting focus preset points.

Tamron says the Lens Utility Mobile app works on Android devices with a USB-C port running Android 6 through Android 12. At launch, only three lenses will be supported:

  • 28-75mm F2.8 Di III VXD G2 (Model A063)
  • 35-150mm F2-2.8 Di III VXD (Model A058)
  • 20-40mm F2.8 Di III VXD (Model A062)

Each of these lenses will need to be updated to the latest available firmware, which can be installed using the desktop versions of Tamron Lens Utility for macOS and Windows computers. Tamron also notes its 50-400mm F4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD (Model A067) lens will be supported ‘at a later date.’

You can download Tamron’s Lens Utility for Android app in the Google Play Store for free. You can find out more about the Tamron Lens Utility app on Tamron’s website.