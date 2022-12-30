2022 in review: The 15 most important stories of the year

Latest sample galleries
Latest in-depth reviews
The a7R V is the fifth iteration of Sony's high-end, high-res full-frame mirrorless camera. The new 60MP Mark IV, gains advanced AF, focus stacking and a new rear screen arrangement. We've tested its image quality and video performance.
After months of use, and with the release of firmware 1.3, we present our final review of the OM System OM-1.
Adobe Photoshop Elements 2023, like its predecessors, welcomes both the newbie and the experienced to photo editing. With new features and content, this single-purchase software will hold your hand or let you experiment on your own.
Affordable ultra-wide lenses for Fujifilm GFX cameras are hard to find. How does the Venus Optics Laowa 19mm F2.8 Zero-D GFX perform? We tested it.
The third Great Joy 1.8x anamorphic lens actually covers a full frame sensor, so becomes useful to stills as well as video photographers, and it nicely complements the existing focal lengths to make the beginnings of a good, low-cost, anamorphic set.
