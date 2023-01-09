Ricoh has announced another limited-edition version of its GR III compact camera system. The Ricoh GR III Diary Edition features the same specifications as its standard counterpart, but brings a new paint job and debuts a new preset inspired by color negative film photographs.
Unlike the standard GR III, which is entirely black, the GR III Diary Edition has what Ricoh refers to as ‘a metallic warm-gray finish’ as well as a matching dark-brown rubber grip. The ring around the lens and the hotshoe cover are both silver for a bit of contrast against the body, while the dials, switches and shutter button are the same black color seen in the standard GR III.
The limited-edition kit also includes a matching brown leather handstrap and a bleached sailcloth case with brown leather accents that match the handstrap.
Ricoh is also debuting a new image preset that ‘produces an exquisite balance between rich colors and the unique discoloration common in prints produced from negative film,’ according to the company. While this is debuting on this limited-edition kit, this and a new feature that displays how many images have been captured each day when turning off the camera, will also make their way to other GR III/IIIx models via a future firmware update.
Underneath all of the new paint and updated features is the same 24MP APS-C sensor with 3-axis image stabilization and phase detection autofocus. In front of the sensor is a fixed 28mm equivalent F2.8 lens while the back is headlined by a 3” 1.04M-dot touchscreen LCD display.
Only 2,000 units of the new Ricoh GR III Diary Edition are available. They will be available in ‘late January 2023, according to Ricoh, through the company’s online shop for $1149.95, a $150 premium over the standard GR III's suggested retail price. The GR III Diary Edition without the strap, ring cap, hot shoe cover and sailcloth case, will be available in ‘spring of 2023,’ for those who don’t want the whole kit, but no pricing information for the body-only edition has been announced at this time.
Press release:
Ricoh announces RICOH GR III Diary Edition Special Limited Kit
Limited-edition package includes premium, specially-finished digital compact camera, new image mode and exclusive accessories
PARSIPPANY, NJ, January 9, 2023 — Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation today announced the RICOH GR III Diary Edition Special Limited Kit. This package features the RICOH GR III premium digital compact camera with a metallic, warm-gray finish. Available in a limited quantity of only 2,000 units worldwide, it includes exclusive, specially-designed accessories including a leather finger strap, identical in color to the camera body; a ring cap and metallic hot shoe cover, both finished in a natural silver color; and a camera case made of unbleached sailcloth with a leather accent.
The RICOH GR III Diary Edition debuts a new image-control mode that provides a negative-film finishing touch. This new mode, which will also be available for RICOH GR III and RICOH GR IIIx series models via firmware update, produces an exquisite balance between rich colors and the unique discoloration common in prints produced from negative film.
Pricing and Availability
The RICOH GR III Diary Edition Special Limited Kit will be available late January 2023 at www.us.ricoh-imaging.com for the manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $1,149.95.
The RICOH GR III Diary Edition (camera body only, without the leather hand strap, ring cap, metallic hot shoe cover or the sailcloth case) is scheduled for availability in the spring of 2023.
Main features of the RICOH GR III Diary Edition Special Limited Kit
The RICOH GRIII Diary Edition camera body is treated with a metallic warm-gray finish; the metallic appearance and surface texture have been designed to reflect the camera’s reliability and quality, as well as to assure firm hold on the camera body. This finish also gives the camera an appearance that is it more than an imaging tool, with the warm color helping the camera blend more easily into daily life. The grip rubber has a dark-brown finish, complementing the camera body. When mounted, the ring cap and metallic hot shoe cover, both finished in natural silver, accentuate the warm-color camera body and enhance the sense of quality.
The leather finger strap, in a color complementing the camera’s warm-gray finish, is included as an exclusive accessory for this limited-edition package. The strap’s well- conceived design and meticulous stitching have been created with utmost attention to every detail, enhancing the sense of exclusiveness.
The case, made of unbleached sailcloth, is also included as an exclusive accessory. It comes with a leather belt that is identical to the finger strap. The sailcloth material was selected because its appearance will become richer and more attractive over the years of use.
The camera features a new image-control mode that provides a negative-film finishing appearance.* Based on the visual effects possible only with negative film, this mode produces an exquisite balance between rich colors and the uniquely discolored prints resulting from using negative film.
In another new feature, the camera displays the number of images captured each day, the total number of recorded images, and the firmware version just before its power is shut off.*
When the camera’s power is turned off, the camera displays an original shut-down screen featuring the original, emboss-type product logo, against a background harmonizing a fabric-like texture and a color symbolizing the camera body finish.
* These functions will be available for GR III- and GR IIIx-series models with the installation of function-expansion firmware (scheduled to be released following this package’s launch).
Note: The camera’s other specifications are identical with those of the standard GR III model.
