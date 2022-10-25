Venus Optics has announced the release of two new ultrafast manual APS-C prime lenses: a Laowa Argus 18mm F0.95 APO lens for Micro Four Thirds cameras and a Laowa Argus 25mm F0.95 APO lens for five APS-C mirrorless camera systems. Both of these lenses offer a roughly 35mm equivalent focal length on their respective camera systems and are the latest in the company's premium Argus lineup.
Laowa Argus 18mm F0.95
The 18mm F0.95 lens features an apochromatic optical design consisting of 14 elements in eight groups, including one Aspherical element, two Extra-Low Dispersion elements and four Ultra High Refraction elements.
It features a minimum focusing distance of 20cm (7.9"), uses a 62mm front filter thread, has a nine-blade aperture diaphragm, and has an aperture range of F0.95 through F11. The lens measures 80mm (3.2") in diameter by 83mm (3.2") long and weighs roughly 500g (1.1lb).
Below is a collection of sample images, provided by Venus Optics:
The lens also features an ‘aperture ring click switch’ for de-clicking the aperture ring as needed.
The 25mm F0.95 lens uses a similar apochromatic optical design to its 18mm F0.95 counterpart, but is designed with 14 elements in nine groups (one more group than the 18mm), including one Extra-Low Dispersion element, one Aspherical element and two Ultra High Refraction elements.
The lens has a minimum focusing distance of 34cm (13.4"), uses a 62mm front filter thread, has a nine-blade aperture diaphragm and has an aperture range of F0.95 through F11. The lens measures 71.5mm (2.8") in diameter by 81mm (3.2") long and weighs roughly 575g (1.3lb).
Below is a collection of sample images, provided by Venus Optics:
As with the 18mm F0.95, the lens features an ‘aperture ring click switch’ for de-clicking the aperture ring as needed.
The Laowa Argus 25mm F0.95 is available for Canon EF-M, Canon RF, Fujifilm X, Nikon Z and Sony E mount camera systems starting today through Venus Optics' online shop for $549.
