2022 Travel Photographer of the Year competition
The winners and finalists for the annual Travel Photographer of the Year (TPOTY) awards have been announced. Nearly 20,000 images were entered by both professional and amateur photographers representing 154 countries. Slovenian photographer Matjaz Krivic won the title of Travel Photographer of the Year for his images of one of two of the very last Northern White rhinos on this planet.

The TPOTY awards also recognize up-and-coming talent as young photographers aged 18, and even under 14 years of age, are also commended for their efforts. All entries are 'blindly' judged by a panel consisting of professional photographers from around the globe.

Winning images will be on display from May 1st - 31st at an outdoor exhibition at the Royal Photographic Society in Bristol, England. Open to the public and free to view, it joins images from Wildlife Photographer of the Year and Food Photographer of the Year competitions. If you can't make it out, winners and finalists from this year's competition can be viewed on the TPOTY website.