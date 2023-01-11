DxO Labs has announced it’s updated its software suite to include nearly 1,700 new Optics Modules, which offer targeted corrections for an extensive selection of cameras and lenses.
For those unfamiliar with DxO Labs software, Optics Modules are considered some of the most detailed targeted profiles for getting the best image possible, regardless of the camera and lens combination you use. With this latest update, which consists of 1,693 profiles, DxO Labs now has more than 80,000 Optics Modules, each of which DxO Labs claims are developed by its engineers using ‘laboratory-grade’ methodology.
DxO Labs says ‘Every camera and lens has two stages of testing; the measurement stage and the validation stage.’ During the measurement stage, camera and lens combinations are tested to see what kind of corrections should be applied in the code of DxO Labs’s software. From there, the finished Optics Modules are tested in the validation testing lab to ensure optimal results.
|
|A behind-the-scenes photo of DxO Labs’ validation laboratory.
DxO Labs says the validation process ‘can generate anywhere from around 300 to over 1,000 images depending on the hardware.’ The number of test images used can vary depending on the ISO range of the camera being used and whether or not the lens is a prime or zoom. Naturally, cameras with more ISO range will require additional test images while zoom lenses will need to be tested at the various focal lengths compared to primes.
Once all of the calibration data has been recorded and verified, these data sets are put together in both JPEG and Raw profiles for use in the company’s suite of programs.
By making profiles for different camera and lens combinations, DxO Labs claims it’s able to better make minute adjustments the might be needed when a particular lens is used on one camera compared to another. DxO Labs specifically calls out one example, wherein for ‘the new Optics Modules for the Sigma 150–600mm F5–6.3 DG DN OS S, measurements were not made using just a single full-frame Alpha camera, but with almost every Sony camera on the market.’
|
|An example of what DxO Lab’s Optics Modules look like inside its collection of editing programs.
One of the more unique features of these Optics Modules is that DxO Labs doesn’t apply global corrections across the entire frame. Instead, the profiles progressively apply corrections at greater strengths towards the corners of the frame, where lenses are typically softer compared the the center of the frame. As visible from the above comparison from DxO Labs, this allows for more precise adjustments that affect the image only where needed without over-adjusting other areas of the scene that might not need additional sharpness or chromatic aberration correction.
This latest collection of Optics Modules includes support for the following cameras and lenses:
Cameras:
- Canon EOS R6 Mark II
- Fujifilm X-T5
- OM System OM-5
- Sony A7R V
Lenses:
- Sigma 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | C (for Leica L mount)
- Sigma 16-28mm F2.8 DG DN | C (for Sony FE mount)
- Sigma 65mm F2 DG DN | C (for Sony FE mount)
- Sigma 65mm F2 DG DN | C (for L-mount)
- Sigma 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS S (for Sony FE mount)
- Tokina ATX-M 11-18mm F2.8 (for Sony E mount)
In February, DxO Labs plans to add support for the Pentax Kf and Sigma fp as well as the following lenses:
- Pentax HD D FA Macro 100mm F2.8 ED AW
- Leica APO Summicron SL 28mm F2 ASPH
- Leica APO Summicron SL 50mm F2 ASPH
- Leica APO Summicron SL 90mm F2 ASPH
- Leica Super Vario Elmar SL 16-35mm F3.5-4.5 ASPH
The new Optics Modules are available to use within DxO Labs’s FilmPack, PhotoLab, PureRAW and Viewpoint programs, each of which are available to purchase on DxO Labs’ website. You can see a full list of cameras and lenses supported by DxO Labs's Optics Modules here.
