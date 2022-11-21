FPV (first-person-view) drone pilot Jay Christensen, who is well-known for his viral 'Right Up Our Alley' video, takes the viewer on another thrilling journey from a birds-eye perspective. Using a SkyLite drone sold by Rotor Riot, with a GoPro Hero 11 Black camera attached, Christensen weaves over the marching band, past the goal post and through the Florida Gators football team as they take the field.

'The Swamp' lasts less than a minute but showcases the steadily building excitement and anticipation that occurs as game time approaches. 'Florida Gators versus the LSU Tigers on ESPN tonight. All the players are in on it, Coach (Billy) Napier is all about it...so we're going to make something awesome for Gator Nation,' Christensen explains in the behind-the-scenes video.

Christensen goes on to explain that he and his team had the opportunity to test out his shot earlier as they only had one chance to get this one-take video right. The ultimate goal: give Florida Gators fans the best game day experience they've ever had. Christensen even managed to capture the coin toss.

Emily Erhart of JayByrd Films confirmed that the entire rig, including battery and camera, weighed less than 250g at take off. Prop guards are also present. This means that Christensen's flight over people was perfectly legal under the Federal Aviation Administration's guidelines. He also had permission to operate a drone where a TFR (temporary flight restriction) was in place for everyone else.

Check out more of Jay Christensen's brilliant FPV work through his company's site or YouTube channel.