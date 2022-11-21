FPV (first-person-view) drone pilot Jay Christensen, who is well-known for his viral 'Right Up Our Alley' video, takes the viewer on another thrilling journey from a birds-eye perspective. Using a SkyLite drone sold by Rotor Riot, with a GoPro Hero 11 Black camera attached, Christensen weaves over the marching band, past the goal post and through the Florida Gators football team as they take the field.
'The Swamp' lasts less than a minute but showcases the steadily building excitement and anticipation that occurs as game time approaches. 'Florida Gators versus the LSU Tigers on ESPN tonight. All the players are in on it, Coach (Billy) Napier is all about it...so we're going to make something awesome for Gator Nation,' Christensen explains in the behind-the-scenes video.
Christensen goes on to explain that he and his team had the opportunity to test out his shot earlier as they only had one chance to get this one-take video right. The ultimate goal: give Florida Gators fans the best game day experience they've ever had. Christensen even managed to capture the coin toss.
Almost one year ago, DJI debuted its Mavic 3 standard and Cine drones featuring a dual-camera setup. Today they've released their Classic, a less expensive single-camera sibling. Who's it for and is it a worthy addition to the Mavic family?
The EOS R6 II is Canon's latest enthusiast-oriented full-frame camera. It may look a lot like the original R6 on the outside, but it includes refinements and features that make it a more capable and better-performing camera.
What’s the best camera for around $2000? These capable cameras should be solid and well-built, have both speed and focus for capturing fast action and offer professional-level image quality. In this buying guide we’ve rounded up all the current interchangeable lens cameras costing around $2000 and recommended the best.
What's the best camera for shooting landscapes? High resolution, weather-sealed bodies and wide dynamic range are all important. In this buying guide we've rounded-up several great cameras for shooting landscapes, and recommended the best.
Most modern cameras will shoot video to one degree or another, but these are the ones we’d look at if you plan to shoot some video alongside your photos. We’ve chosen cameras that can take great photos and make it easy to get great looking video, rather than being the ones you’d choose as a committed videographer.
Although a lot of people only upload images to Instagram from their smartphones, the app is much more than just a mobile photography platform. In this guide we've chosen a selection of cameras that make it easy to shoot compelling lifestyle images, ideal for sharing on social media.
There's only one known photo of Neil Armstrong on the moon during Apollo 11's EVA. Prints of the image are almost as rare. The auction house Bonhams will have one available as part of its upcoming Space Photography Auction, and the auctioneers expect the print to sell for up to $30,000.
NASA's Insight Mars lander has been operational for nearly four years on Mars, far exceeding the original one-year mission duration. However, earlier this year, NASA announced that the mission would be ending due to significant dust buildup on InSight's solar panels.
Fujifilm’s X100V APS-C compact camera was released nearly three years ago, but the company is still having to temporarily cease new orders due to having too large of a backlog to process, according to a new report.
Hot on the heels of new firmware for the EOS C500 Mark II and EOS C300 Mark III, Canon has announced a firmware update for its EOS C70 4K cinema camera, giving it better autofocus, new video modes, additional remote control compatibility and more via the free update next month.
Today, NASA's Artemis I rocket successfully launched, sending the Orion spacecraft toward the Moon. As part of the mission, there are 24 cameras, including 8 on Artemis I and the remaining 16 on Orion itself.
It's been nearly two decades since a camera with the Konica Minolta branding was released, but its customer service and repair center has still been up and running. Or, it was, until yesterday, when it was announced it would be shutting down.
Lighting may seem resource-intensive on the surface, but as DPReview's Jordan Drake discovered after watching a pro, great effects can be achieved without a lot of expensive equipment. Using a simple tool to remove and modify the light can make for a compelling image.
At its ongoing summit, Qualcomm has announced its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform. The new platform is the company's fastest yet, and promises improved AI, better performance and more capable photo and video processing capabilities.
Elgato's new Stream Deck Plus includes eight customizable buttons, a touchscreen and four control dials, providing users with direct access and control over customizable, app-specific shortcuts and tools.
Confused by the array of Fujifilm Instax cameras currently available for sale? Torn between a camera and a smartphone-friendly printer? We've got everything you need to know about the latest and greatest Instax Wide, Square and Mini gear in one place.
DaVinci Resolve 18.1 is available now. The free update features support for vertical video resolutions, timeline locking for collaborative workflows, AI-powered audio tools and effects, improved performance and more.
Anthropics has announced the latest version of PortraitPro, its AI-powered portrait editing and retouching app. PortraitPro 23 includes new tools for addressing flyaway hairs and adding backlighting, stylistic creative effects, improved performance and Apple M1/M2 support.
The Leitz Phone 2 is a rebranded Sharp Aquos R7 phone with Leica's signature red dot and a few Leica-specific features not found in its Sharp equivalent. Compared to its predecessor, it uses a new Type 1 (13.1 x 9.8mm) sensor 47.2MP CMOS sensor.
Comments