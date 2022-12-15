The 50-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD (Model A067) zoom lens.

Tamron has announced a trio of firmware updates for three of its Sony E-mount zoom lenses, bringing improved AF tracking for two of the lenses and new AF Assist function during video recording for all three.

Tamron’s 50–400mm F4.5–6.3 Di III VC VXD (Model A067) and 150–500mm F5–6.7 Di III VC VXD (Model A057) for Sony E-mount cameras have ‘significantly improved’ AF tracking performance, which should help keep on moving subjects more accurately. These two lenses, as well as the 20–40mm F2.8 Di III VXD (Model A062) also gain AF Assist functionality during video recording on compatible Sony cameras.

The 20-40mm F/2.8 Di III VXD (Model A062) zoom lens.

The 50–400mm F4.5–6.3 and 20–40mm F2.8 lenses also gain support for Tamron’s Lens Utility Mobile app, making it easy to adjust settings and change the custom button functions on the go using your Android device (Google Play Store).

The 150-500mm F/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD (Model A057) zoom lens.

You can download the firmware updates through Tamron’s Lens Utility app, available for macOS and Windows computers. After these updates, further firmware updates should be possible through Android devices for the 50–400mm F4.5–6.3 and 20–40mm F2.8 lenses. The 150–500mm F5–6.7 lens will need to continue to be updated through the camera body it’s attached to.