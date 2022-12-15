Tamron pushes firmware update for 3 of its Sony E-mount zoom lenses, bringing AF tracking performance and more
|
|The 50-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD (Model A067) zoom lens.
Tamron has announced a trio of firmware updates for three of its Sony E-mount zoom lenses, bringing improved AF tracking for two of the lenses and new AF Assist function during video recording for all three.
Tamron’s 50–400mm F4.5–6.3 Di III VC VXD (Model A067) and 150–500mm F5–6.7 Di III VC VXD (Model A057) for Sony E-mount cameras have ‘significantly improved’ AF tracking performance, which should help keep on moving subjects more accurately. These two lenses, as well as the 20–40mm F2.8 Di III VXD (Model A062) also gain AF Assist functionality during video recording on compatible Sony cameras.
|
|The 20-40mm F/2.8 Di III VXD (Model A062) zoom lens.
The 50–400mm F4.5–6.3 and 20–40mm F2.8 lenses also gain support for Tamron’s Lens Utility Mobile app, making it easy to adjust settings and change the custom button functions on the go using your Android device (Google Play Store).
|
|The 150-500mm F/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD (Model A057) zoom lens.
You can download the firmware updates through Tamron’s Lens Utility app, available for macOS and Windows computers. After these updates, further firmware updates should be possible through Android devices for the 50–400mm F4.5–6.3 and 20–40mm F2.8 lenses. The 150–500mm F5–6.7 lens will need to continue to be updated through the camera body it’s attached to.
Gear in this story
Gear in this story
The new Tamron 150-500mm F5-6.7 super-telephoto lens enters a crowded field of options for Sony's E-mount cameras, but provides great optical performance with a compromise between existing 100-400mm and 200-600mm options.
The Tamron 150-500mm F4-6.7 Di III VC VXD is a super-zoom lens for full-frame Sony E-mount bodies. It's well-built, sharp and quick-to-focus. Learn what else Chris and Jordan thought about it in the DPReview TV review of the Tamron 150-500.
The new APS-C 11-20mm F2.8 offers a fast ultra-wide-angle zoom lens in a compact package, while the full-frame 150-500mm F5–6.7 offers a lot of range in a relatively compact package.
As part of our ongoing review of the EOS R6 Mark II we've shot our studio scene and rolling shutter tests, and added analysis of image quality and video performance.
Earlier this year, DJI released the Mini 3 Pro. While it boasted quite a few advanced features, it was accompanied by a hefty price tag. DJI has pared down this offering a bit with their latest sub-250g release, the Mini 3. Is it worth the investment?
Skydio's 2+ is an improvement over the original model. It's powered by the same impressive tech that guides self-driving vehicles and can detect and avoid obstacles from every angle. Can it overcome a lackluster camera to win hearts and minds?
The latest iteration of ON1 Software's flagship Raw editor is jam-packed with AI smarts that aim to lighten your workload by taking subjects into account when making selections, applying presets, keywording and more. Find out if it's right for you in our review!
Every year, DJI releases a new consumer-grade smartphone gimbal. The Osmo Mobile 6 is the latest model in the series. Is it good enough to enhance your videos and photos?
Above $2500 cameras tend to become increasingly specialized, making it difficult to select a 'best' option. We case our eye over the options costing more than $2500 but less than $4000, to find the best all-rounder.
There are a lot of photo/video cameras that have found a role as B-cameras on professional film productions or even A-cameras for amateur and independent productions. We've combed through the options and selected our two favorite cameras in this class.
What’s the best camera for around $2000? These capable cameras should be solid and well-built, have both the speed and focus to capture fast action and offer professional-level image quality. In this buying guide we’ve rounded up all the current interchangeable lens cameras costing around $2000 and recommended the best.
Family moments are precious and sometimes you want to capture that time spent with loved ones or friends in better quality than your phone can manage. We've selected a group of cameras that are easy to keep with you, and that can adapt to take photos wherever and whenever something memorable happens.
What's the best camera for shooting sports and action? Fast continuous shooting, reliable autofocus and great battery life are just three of the most important factors. In this buying guide we've rounded-up several great cameras for shooting sports and action, and recommended the best.
Comments