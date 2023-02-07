Nikon has released the promised pair of new lenses for its Z-mount system: the Nikkor Z 85mm F1.2 S, which the company says is a professional-level ultra-fast prime lens, and the Nikkor Z 26mm F2.8 pancake lens which is Nikon's slimmest and lightest full-frame AF lens ever.
The Nikkor Z 85mm F1.2 S is a portrait prime in the company's premium 'S-line' of lenses. It features magnesium alloy construction and is claimed to be weather-sealed. It sits next to the 85mm F1.8 S in Nikon's lineup.
It has 11 rounded diaphragm blades which, according to Nikon, produce clean round and soft circles, and it says the optical design has been arranged to minimize 'onion-ring' effects in the bokeh.
AF performance is also promised to be quite and fast, with minimal breathing, which Nikon says is made possible by using two stepping motors (STM) moving two focus groups. This helps the lens deliver a close focus distance of 0.85mm (2.8ft), and faster focus because each focus group has less far to move.
The other lens announcement today is the new Nikkor Z 26mm F2.8 pancake lens. The lens is 23.5mm (0.93") thick and 125g (4.4 oz) in weight, making it the first lens that Nikon says is thin and light enough to be considered a true pancake for the Z-mount. A slim lens hood rounds out the compact design.
Nikon has positioned the 26mm as the everyday casual use lens, or a throw in your travel bag lens for street photography or vlogs, giving people who don't want a lot of gear a smaller option that is still capable of F2.8 and a step up from a kit lens.
It acts as a wide-angle prime on full-frame 'FX' bodies or as a near-perfect normal 39mm equivalent lens on APS-C 'DX' models.
It has a control ring to which functions such as aperture and exposure compensation can be assigned.
The addition of the new Nikkor Z 85mm F1.2 S and new Nikkor Z 26mm F2.8 pancake lens brings Nikon's Z-mount offerings to nearly 40 lenses in total.
Both lenses hit store shelves in March, with the Nikkor Z 26mm F2.8 coming in early March at $499.95 MSRP, and the Nikkor Z 85mm F1.2 S arriving by the end of March at $2799.95 MSRP.
Flawless & Flattering: The New Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.2 S Prime Lens
Nikon Also Announces the Ultra Slim and Lightweight NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 Pancake Lens
Today, Nikon Inc. has announced the highly anticipated NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S, a professional-level ultra-fast prime lens that exemplifies the powerful potential of the Nikon Z Mount for those capturing stills or video footage, whether it be studio head shots, weddings, events, high fashion, b-roll, close ups and more. This 85mm portrait lens with an incredibly fast f/1.2 aperture delivers the ultimate in image quality for the most discerning clients, plus the benefits of a flattering, compressing focal length that dissolves the background into a beautiful and intoxicating bokeh. Nikon has also released the slimmest and lightest full-frame AF NIKKOR lens ever created1, the NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 “pancake” lens. This new ultra-compact lens is made for creators, offering versatility for capturing all kinds of content from street style and landscapes to everyday casual snaps.
“The NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S is a lens that unquestionably exhibits the extraordinary potential of the Z mount to resolve amazing details and dimensionality, and I’m confident this lens will quickly establish itself with legendary status among its users,” said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. “The NIKKOR Z line continues to expand to benefit all kinds of creators, and those who adore the idea of carrying a super slim, light, sharp and fast walk-around lens will love NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8.”
NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S: Beautiful Bokeh and Precise AF
The view from this premium S line lens is nothing short of captivating. Ultra-high-resolution and intense sharpness renders skin texture and hair realistically, with a striking yet gradual depth of field and abundant light gathering ability that only a lens with a wide f/1.2 aperture could offer. Focus on the eyes creates a deep human connection between the viewer and the subject, with three-dimensional rendering that portrays a heightened level of emotion and depth.
What makes the new NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S lens extraordinary isn’t immediately apparent; the outstanding optical performance goes beyond the impressive sharpness to create a truly unique optic, with special emphasis given to the distinct character of the bokeh and out-of-focus area. The background blur is soft and natural, while the transition from the plane of focus is subtle and gradual. Wide open, the depth is utterly astounding, and even when stopping down it’s downright dreamy and opulent with smooth and circular bokeh that drives attention to the subject to create a glamourous appearance that’s desirable for fashion, boudoir and brides.
Similar to the coveted NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 NOCT, the optical construction includes 11 rounded diaphragm blades, which work together with the fast aperture to melt away point light sources into round and soft circles. Additionally, the use of ED glass suppresses color fringing, while the position of lens elements is carefully considered to eliminate any kind of “onion-ring” characteristics.
The new NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S benefits from Nikon’s advanced multi-focusing system for enhanced optical performance at close distances as well as rapid AF performance that enables precise accuracy even with the razor-thin depth of field at f/1.2. This is the precision that helps to capture what’s most important; from a model’s dynamic poses, a couple’s fleeting emotional embrace, or intricate event details. To achieve this level of performance, the NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S’s multi-focusing system consists of two stepping (STM) motors to coordinate positioning of two focusing lens groups simultaneously. These small-diameter, high-torque STM’s in the AF mechanism ensure outstandingly quiet, fast, and accurate operation.
Additional Features of the new NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S
- A Nikon first, f/1.2 aperture on an 85mm lens, provides shallow depth of field, gorgeous bokeh and amazing light gathering capability.
- A minimum focusing distance of only 2.8ft / 0.85m lets you get close to subjects for immaculate details.
- Embrace shooting with challenging backlight thanks to a Nano Crystal Coat that suppresses ghosting and flare.
- Videographers will appreciate the quiet operational sound and fast AF afforded by the STM motors, the minimized focus breathing2 as well as the support for manual linear focusing on select cameras.
- The independent control ring and an additional L-Fn button are fully customizable.
- The optical formula consists of 15 elements in 10 groups with 2 aspherical elements and one ED element. The ED lens effectively reduces chromatic aberration while the aspherical lens reduces spherical aberration, distortion, and other aberrations.
- The lens is constructed of durable magnesium alloy, while superior dust and drip-resistance is ensured by sealing in various areas including movable parts of the lens barrel and mount.3
The NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8: A Premium Pancake for Every-Day Carry
The new NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 is a super-thin wide angle prime for Z series mirrorless cameras, and it’s Nikon’s slimmest and lightest full-frame AF lens ever. Despite its small size, the lens packs a tremendous punch with superior sharpness and beautiful blurred backgrounds with a fast f/2.8 aperture. This is the first NIKKOR Z lens to be slender and light enough to be considered a true “pancake”, with a total length of less than one inch (23.5mm) and a weight of approximately 4.5oz (125g).
The new NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 is so small and lightweight, it’s easy to take anywhere to capture photos and video with maximum impact. Whether shooting street photography, travel vlogs or landscape shots in a unique location, the NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 has you covered as the perfect companion wherever the journey may lead.
Additional Features of the NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8
- The slimness and lightness are achieved thanks to the adoption of an All-element focusing system, as well as three aspherical lens elements.
- When mounted on a DX-format camera, the focal length becomes 39mm (equivalent), similar to a standard angle lens.
- A minimum focus distance of approx. eight inches (0.2m) lets users to get close to their subjects.
- Use of an STM motor enables a highly accurate AF drive.
- Functions such as aperture and exposure compensation can be assigned to the control ring.
- Includes a new lens cap and a lens hood that has been specially designed to be slim and work with 52mm filters (filters sold separately)
- The lens is fitted with a durable metal mount, and the body is designed carefully considering dust- and drip-resistant performance enabling it to be taken anywhere with greater confidence.3
The new NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S will be available in late March 2023 for a suggested retail price of $2,799.95*, while the NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 will be available in early March for $499.95* SRP. For more information about the latest Nikon products, including other NIKKOR Z lenses and the entire collection of Z series cameras, please visit nikonusa.com.
1. Slimmest among full-frame/FX-format AF lenses for mirrorless cameras, available as of February 7, 2023; statement based on Nikon research and lightest among NIKKOR Z lenses available as of February 7, 2023.
2. Focus breathing may be noticeable depending on the distance between the lens and the subject due to the characteristics of the lens.
3. Thorough dust- and drip-resistance is not guaranteed in all situations or under all conditions.
*SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.
Nikkor Z 85mm F1.2 S and a Nikkor Z 26mm F2.8 pancake lens specifications
|
|Nikon Nikkor Z 85mm F1.2 S
|Nikon Nikkor Z 26mm F2.8
|Principal specifications
|Lens type
|Prime lens
|Max Format size
|35mm FF
|Focal length
|85 mm
|26 mm
|Image stabilization
|No
|Lens mount
|Nikon Z
|Aperture
|Maximum aperture
|F1.2
|F2.8
|Minimum aperture
|F16
|Aperture ring
|No
|Number of diaphragm blades
|11
|7
|Aperture notes
|Rounded blades
|Optics
|Elements
|15
|8
|Groups
|10
|6
|Special elements / coatings
|Nano Crystal Coating, 1 ED element, 2 aspherical elements
|3 aspherical elements
|Focus
|Minimum focus
|0.85 m (33.46″)
|0.20 m (7.87″)
|Maximum magnification
|0.11×
|0.19×
|Autofocus
|Yes
|Motor type
|Stepper motor
|Full time manual
|No
|Focus method
|Internal
|Unit
|Distance scale
|No
|DoF scale
|No
|Physical
|Weight
|1160 g (2.56 lb)
|125 g (0.28 lb)
|Diameter
|103 mm (4.06″)
|70 mm (2.76″)
|Length
|142 mm (5.59″)
|24 mm (0.94″)
|Materials
|magnesium alloy
|Sealing
|Yes
|Colour
|Black
|Filter thread
|82 mm
|52 mm
|Filter notes
|Filters screw on to lens hood
|Hood supplied
|Yes
|Hood product code
|HB-106
|HB-111
|Tripod collar
|No
