|Photo: DJI
When DJI announced its extremely innovative Ronin 4D camera and stabilizer combo in 2021, we were very impressed. Maybe the most innovative video product in a decade, the world's first four-axis cinema camera was a shoo-in for our 2021 DPReview awards. But one thing was missing at launch: the only available camera module was DJI's Zenmuse X9–6K module, which tops out at 6K/60p or 4K/120p. The Zenmuse X9-8K camera and the Ronin 4D-8K combo kit were slated to be released at "a later date." Now, two years later, that date is here.
The Ronin's four-axis body remains unchanged, sporting its unique active Z-axis that cribs tech from DJI's drone line (downward-facing ToF sensors, forward and downward dual-visual sensors, a built-in IMU and even a barometer) to eliminate bounce above and beyond what was possible with a three-axis gimbal. That, plus two automated focus modes that lean on a built-in 10M LiDAR range finder to track subjects in low-light conditions where traditional autofocus struggles.
Also unchanged are the camera module's bells and whistles, including nine built-in physical ND filters for adjustment from ND2 to ND512 and the ability to record to SSD over USB-C, to CFexpress Type-B using the internal card slot, or to DJI's PROSSD 1TB SSD, which comes part and parcel with the Ronin 4D-8K combo package.
The Zenmuse X9-8K camera delivers footage at resolutions up to 8K/75p.
Photo: DJI
The meat and potatoes of this release is the DJI Zenmuse X9-8K Gimbal Camera itself, which finally enables the top-of-the-line performance capabilities, namely full-frame 8K/60fps at 17:9 (and 8K/75fps at 2.39:1) that DJI touted in 2021 when the 4D launched with only the 6K/60fps-limited Zenmuse X9-6K Gimbal Camera on offer.
The Ronin 4D-8K combo, which includes the 4D body, Zenmuse X9-8K camera, 1TB SSD, DJI 17-28mm T3.0 ASPH lens, LiDAR Range Finder, TB50 battery, monitor, handles, grips and other essential bits and pieces, has an MSRP of $12,838. If you already have a Ronin 4D body and want to upgrade, the Zenmuse X9-8K Gimbal Camera is available separately, including a case, for $3,599. The Ronin 4D-6K combo will remain available for a more modest $6,799.
Buy now:
Press release:
DJI Reaches the Pinnacle of Imaging Excellence with the New Ronin 4D-8K
DJI's Cutting-Edge Color Science Comes to Life in The Ronin 4D-8K
December 14, 2023 – DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today announces the Ronin 4D-8K, a new iteration of the Ronin 4D professional cinema camera platform. This all-in-one 8K cinema camera integrates DJI’s most advanced technologies, including the revolutionary 4-axis stabilization, into one cutting-edge and comprehensive cinematography solution. A powerful, next-generation cinema camera, the Ronin 4D, is the future of filmmaking, offering groundbreaking flexibility to solo cinematographers and unlimited possibilities for coordinated shooting.
"Empowering creators with cutting-edge technology has always been at the heart of DJI's mission,” said Paul Pan, DJI Senior Product Line Manager. “The Ronin 4D-8K stands as a testament to our dedication to delivering unparalleled imaging solutions and providing creators with the tools they need to bring their visions to life with exceptional clarity and brilliance.”
A Filmmaking Powerhouse
The DJI Ronin 4D-8K stands out with its premium performance, delivering an impressive suite of features that cater to the diverse needs of cinematographers. With full-frame 8K/60fps & 4K/120fps capabilities, this camera ensures exceptional image quality, providing filmmakers with extraordinary versatility in capturing the demands of the scene. The 800/4000 Dual-Native ISO enhances performance across various lighting conditions, complemented by a maximum 14.7 stops of dynamic range, offering cinematic depth and rich color grades in any scenario.
The Ronin 4D-8K further proves itself with built-in 9-stop physical ND filters for precise exposure control, DL/E/L/PL/M interchangeable lens mounts for creative freedom, autofocus on manual lenses and Automated Manual Focus (AMF) for quick and accurate focusing with the innovative LiDAR focusing system. Its seamless transition to Flex Form without tools allows for on-the-go adjustments, highlighting the camera's versatility. In essence, the Ronin 4D-8K is a comprehensive solution that empowers filmmakers to bring their creative visions to life with ease and precision.
DJI Cinema Color Science
With the Ronin 4D-8K, DJI showcases the groundbreaking DJI Cinema Color Science (DCCS), which delivers natural skin tones that are both incredibly accurate and aesthetically pleasing, even in complex lighting conditions. Tailored for professional aerial and ground-based imaging equipment, DCCS unlocks boundless creative possibilities by vividly reproducing the kaleidoscopic colors perceived by the human eye. The DCCS color engine boasts a new algorithm, enabling smooth yet detailed images, high bit-width internal color and tone processing for natural transitions, and multiple high-precision LUT processing modules for precise color adjustments in diverse lighting conditions.
Complementing DCCS is the CineCore image processing platform, developed by DJI to deliver high-quality digital intermediates for post-production. Equipped with a proprietary chip and advanced processor architecture, CineCore supports up to 8K videos in professional codecs like Apple ProRes RAW, ProRes 422 HQ, H.264, and like on the Inspire 3, CinemaDNG. The D-Gamut color space is optimized for richer green coloring and skin tone representation. Covering over 14 stops of dynamic range, D-Log curve ensures detailed highlight and shadow retention even in challenging lighting, aligning effortlessly with ARRI cinema camera color and supporting the ACES workflow. With its film-consistent symmetrical dynamic distribution, DCCS preserves delicate and natural transitions in highlight areas, making it the ideal choice for filmmakers seeking unparalleled image quality and color grading flexibility.
ACES Compatibility
Empowering filmmakers with a seamless and standardized color management experience, the Academy Color Encoding System (ACES) is a collaborative effort by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, professional filmmakers, and color scientists. From image capture to final screening, ACES, now officially certified for DJI Ronin 4D, Inspire 3, and Zenmuse X7, ensures a consistent color journey, preserving the filmmaker's creative vision across various professional equipment and screening standards.
Pricing and Availability
The Ronin 4D-8K combo includes the Ronin 4D Main Body, a Zenmuse X9-8K Gimbal Camera, a DJI DL PZ 17-28mm T3.0 ASPH Lens, a PROSSD 1TB, a PROSSD Mount, Hand Grips, a Top Handle, a High-Bright Main Monitor, a TB50 Intelligent Battery, a LiDAR Range Finder, a DJI Ronin 4D RAW License Key and more. The combo retails for $12,838.
The Zenmuse X9-8K Gimbal Camera is also available for purchase, retailing at $3,599, and includes a Zenmuse X9-8K Gimbal Camera Protector Case, a X9 Gimbal Base Cap and a DL Mount Body Cap.
DJI Care Pro is now available for DJI Ronin 4D-8K, providing comprehensive protection for accidental damage. An unlimited number of free repairs are provided within the coverage limit for water damage, drop damage, improper use, and other accidents, together with International Warranty Service and two maintenance services by DJI technical experts.
