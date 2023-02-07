Sigma has a new addition for its DG DN 'Art F1.4' series lineup with the 50mm F1.4 DG DN Art lens for E and L mounts. It's the fifth in Sigma's DG DN Art series lineup, joining existing 20mm, 24mm, 35mm and 85mm prime offerings.
Autofocus on the 50mm F1.4 DG DN Art is driven by a high-response linear actuator system (HLA), the first use of a linear motor in the Art line, following their use in the recent 60-600mm DG DN Sport. Sigma says the use of HLA makes the AF faster and quieter, and Sigma says this combination along with the F1.4 aperture is particularly good for video.
Designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras (DG = full-frame, DN = mirrorless-exclusive), Sigma has said this new 50mm meets its benchmarks for what makes an 'Art' lens: swift and near-silent AF, weathersealing, a manual aperture ring with click/de-click options, an aperture lock switch, an AFL button, clean bokeh and a hood with lock button.
Inside the lens, the 50mm F1.4 DG DN Art has eleven rounded aperture blades to deliver smother and rounder bokeh. There are 14 elements in 11 groups, with 3 aspherical lenses and 1 SLD glass element.
The 50mm F1.4 DN DG Art is 110mm (4.3") long, with a diameter of 78mm (3.1"), and has a 72mm filter thread. It weighs 670g (23.6oz).
The 50mm F1.4 DG DN Art is expected in late February 2023 at a $849 MSRP.
Press release:
SIGMA 50mm F1.4 DG DN Art F1.4 50mm for mirrorless
The new standard for artistic expression, presented by SIGMA.
- The "Art F1.4" standard with uncompromising optical performance
- High-speed AF for nimble and comfortable shooting
- High performance, yet slim and compact
- Full range of functions and high build quality
The highest level of expressive performance, high-speed AF, and compactness―all combined in perfection.
The new standard for “Art F1.4” large-aperture standard prime.
Designed with a focus on sophisticated optical performance and tremendous expressive power, SIGMA’s Art line delivers high-level artistic quality. The newest addition to the F1.4 series, which has become synonymous with the Art line, is the SIGMA 50mm F1.4 DG DN | Art, a large-aperture standard lens designed exclusively for full-frame mirrorless cameras. While retaining the concept of the original SIGMA 50mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art that defined the reputation of the Art F1.4 series, SIGMA has reexamined from the very beginning what is truly important in a standard lens used in a wide range of shooting situations. By incorporating all the latest technologies, this lens has achieved a high degree of compatibility between the optimum size and high-speed AF required for today's mirrorless systems, while maintaining the highest-class optical performance. In addition to the brightness of the large F1.4 aperture and the large, beautiful bokeh effect, various aberrations have been optimally balanced in pursuit of uniform and balanced image quality throughout the entire image range, from the center to the edges of the frame. The result is the new "Art F1.4 50mm," a lens that is truly all-around capable in terms of expressive performance, maneuverability, and usability, and is designed to help photographers create their best work. Introducing the 50mm F1.4 DG DN | Art, SIGMA's ideal "standard" lens.
Key features
The "Art F1.4" standard with uncompromising optical performance
Based on the latest optical design technology, the lens incorporates 14 elements in 11 groups, with 3 aspherical lenses and 1 SLD glass element. The lens effectively suppresses various aberrations such as astigmatism and field curvature, which cannot be corrected in-camera. Despite the large aperture of F1.4, the image formation performance on the periphery of the image has been pursued and sagittal coma flare has been minimized to the extent that the lens can withstand even challenging star and night scenes, with demanding severe point light source imaging, from wide open. In addition to clear image quality with no color blur throughout the entire image circle, the large, natural bokeh beauty of F1.4 can be fully utilized in photography.
２．High-speed AF for nimble and comfortable shooting
The SIGMA 50mm F1.4 DG DN | Art is the first in the Art line exclusively designed for full-frame mirrorless camers to adopt the “HLA” linear motor (High-response Linear Actuator) . In addition, by using a single double-sided aspheric lens as the focus element, the lens offers fast and quiet focusing and high tracking performance despite its large aperture. With a maximum aperture of 1.4 and a high-performance AF system, the lens can be used in a variety of situations, including shooting in dark places, shooting moving subjects, snapshots, and even video.
３．High performance, yet slim and compact
The development of the SIGMA 50mm F1.4 DG DN | Art was focused on slimming down the lens barrel by reducing the weight of a focus lens and optimizing the lens unit layout, to pursue the "optimum size" for mirrorless systems without compromising the "maximum emphasis on optical performance" concept of SIGMA’s Art line. This lens has succeeded in achieving both top-class performance, and the size required for a light and mobile photographic tool.
４．Full range of functions and high build quality
The lens barrel is equipped with a Focus Mode switch, an Aperture ring click switch to turn the click on and off, an Aperture ring lock switch to prevent unintended operation, and an AFL button to assign any function from the camera. These features are designed for intuitive operation during shooting. The lens is equipped with a dust and splash resistant structure, and the front element of the lens is applied with a water and oil repellent coating, making it suitable for a wide range of shooting environments. The lens is compact, lightweight, and easy to use, while at the same time ensuring high build quality assured by the Aizu factory's reliable processing technology of "Made in Japan".
Additional features
- Lens construction: 14 elements in 11 groups (1 SLD and 3 aspherical lens)
- Inner focus system
- Compatible with high-speed autofocus
- HLA (High-response Linear Actuator)
- Compatible with Lens Aberration Correction
* Function available on supported cameras only. Available corrections and auto correction functionality may vary depending on the camera model.
* On cameras where lens aberration correction is controlled with ‘ON’ or ‘OFF’ in the camera menu, please set all aberration correction functions to ‘ON’ (AUTO).
- Support for DMF, AF + MF
- Compatible with AF assist (Sony E-mount only)
- Super Multi-Layer Coating
- Water and Oil Repellent Coating (front element)
- AFL button
* Only on compatible cameras. Available functions may vary depending on the camera used.
- Focus Mode switch
- Support for switching between linear and non-linear focus ring settings (L-Mount only)
- Aperture ring
- Aperture ring click switch
- Aperture ring lock switch
- Dust and Splash Resistant Structure
- Petal Type Hood with lock (LH782-02)
- Compatible with SIGMA USB DOCK UD-11 (sold separately / for L-Mount only)
- Designed to minimize flare and ghosting
- Every single lens undergoes SIGMA’s proprietary MTF measuring system
- 11-blade rounded diaphragm
- High-precision, durable brass bayonet mount
- “Made in Japan” craftsmanship
To learn more about SIGMA's craftsmanship, please visit the SIGMA website at:
https://www.sigma-global.com/en/about/craftsmanship/
Sigma 50mm F1.4 DG DN Art lens specifications
|Principal specifications
|Lens type
|Prime lens
|Max Format size
|35mm FF
|Focal length
|50 mm
|Image stabilization
|No
|Lens mount
|L-Mount, Sony FE
|Aperture
|Maximum aperture
|F1.4
|Minimum aperture
|F16
|Aperture ring
|Yes
|Number of diaphragm blades
|11
|Optics
|Elements
|14
|Groups
|11
|Special elements / coatings
|1 SLD and 3 aspherical lens. Super Multi-Layer coating and water and oil repellent coating.
|Focus
|Minimum focus
|0.45 m (17.72″)
|Maximum magnification
|0.15×
|Autofocus
|Yes
|Motor type
|Linear Motor
|Full time manual
|Yes
|Focus method
|Internal
|Distance scale
|No
|DoF scale
|No
|Physical
|Weight
|670 g (1.48 lb)
|Diameter
|78 mm (3.07″)
|Length
|110 mm (4.33″)
|Colour
|Black
|Power zoom
|No
|Zoom lock
|No
|Filter thread
|72 mm
|Hood supplied
|Yes
|Hood product code
|LH782-02
|Tripod collar
|No
Comments