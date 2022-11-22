Here are the photo accessories you'll need for your new camera
So, you got a new camera and lens, and are ready to get shooting? While you can get started with much of what comes in the box, odds are you’ll need a few more pieces of gear to really make your shooting experience a pleasant one over the course of your photographic endeavors.

To help get you started on that journey, we’ve rounded up a list of photo accessories you’ll probably find handy to ensure you get the shots you want, when you want, with as little friction as possible. From memory cards to photo filters, we’ve covered them all. Click through the slideshow for a detailed breakdown of what accessories you should get for your new camera kit.