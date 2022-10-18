Editor's note: Our M2 iPad Pro coverage is in the works and will be live shortly

Update (Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 1pm ET): We have updated the article and headline to clarify the context in which DaVinci Resolve for iPad was announced.

Apple has confirmed Blackmagic Design's DaVinci Resolve video editing and color grading application is coming to iPad.

The announcement is buried in the video below (around the 4:50 mark) and teased in the mockup above, both of which were published alongside the launch of Apple's new M2 iPad Pro models. Based on both of these, the DaVinci Resolve for iPad interface is nearly identical to the desktop version of DaVinci Resolve, but is clearly designed with a larger UI for larger targets when tapping on the display.

Aside from the small caption, Apple doesn’t explicitly reveal any other details about the DaVinci Resolve for iPad, but it does say that the new M2 iPad Pro models ‘can convert video projects to ProRes up to 3x faster’ than the M1 iPad Pro models. Apple specifically notes the tests were conducted with a 55-second 4K/60 Apple ProRes RAW video transcoded to Apple ProRes 422 in LumaFusion (v3.1.2.1780).

We’ve contacted Blackmagic Design for additional details on Davinci Resolve for iPad, but have yet to receive a response as of publishing this article.