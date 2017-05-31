Hands on with Halide, a new gesture-based iPhone camera app
What do you get when a former Apple designer and a former Twitter developer combine forces? You get Halide — a brand new gesture-based iPhone camera app designed for those who want more control over the picture-taking process.
Designed by Sebastiaan de With, developed by Ben Sandofsky, and released yesterday, Halide — a name reminiscent of film-based photographic processes — is designed with the aim that anyone from an amateur to a pro can achieve advanced results with minimal effort.
Advanced apps like Camera+, ProCam, and ProShot offer vast shooting flexibility and go beyond the basics provided by Apple's stock Camera app, but come with a higher learning curve. Unless you use such apps consistently, it’s hard to remember the location of various controls for a quick shot. In urgent situations, many shooters resort to the app they know best — the default Camera.
Halide aims to be the ideal, elegant middle ground between 'too simple' and 'airplane cockpit,' peacefully co-existing with the iPhone's default Camera app and perhaps occupying at least some of the same muscle memory space.
|Halide lets you compose your shot in portrait or landscape orientation.
Halide starts out shooting in smart auto mode, but a single tap calls up a manual mode where you can adjust ISO, shutter speed and white balance. The same gestures you use with the iPhone’s native camera work for Halide, though with some variations. The zoom gesture, for example, does not work for some handset models, but instead adjusts exposure, which is similar to the original Camera app’s vertical swipe gesture.
|Toggle controls let you switch between automatic and manual settings, and the grid lights up when the camera is level. Tap focusing also works.
Moreover, Halide’s sole concentration on shooting still photos gives it wider latitude within that narrow task. Halide doesn’t do panoramas, video or other special effects like HDR, but it does give you an optional, real-time live histogram, Raw capture and a friendly visual interface. It's not an editor, so you can’t use it to open a photo from your Camera Roll.
Halide focuses on three major points of interest: tactile controls, focus peaking and instant review. Smart Auto picks your ISO and shutter speeds while an EV feature lets you flick up or down to adjust exposure. Focus peaking automatically highlights in red the sharpest areas in the scene. You can enable an optional overlay grid that doubles as a level – the center tile glows when your camera is level – to help align your shot.
|Automatic and manual focus and focus peaking.
Controls at the bottom of the interface let you tap to switch between auto and manual focus, as a toggle evokes focus peaking. You can also tap to focus. Finally, you can choose to shoot JPEG or Raw and customize which controls appear on screen.
When you’re ready to check out your shots, Halide lets you view your recent captures via 3D touch and quickly swipe left or right to either favorite your picks or discard rejects.
Halide runs on iPhone 5 and above — essentially any iPhone that can run iOS 10, but it works a little differently, depending on which device you own. The iPhone 6s and up supports both the real-time histogram and focus peaking. The test sample shots in this story are from an iPhone 6s.
|The single layer of controls at the top are customizable. View, save or discard shots right away.
Halide is available from the App Store now at a discounted price of $2.99. It is available in English, with Spanish, Dutch, German, and French localizations in progress. On June 6, the price goes up to $4.99. There are no plans for an Android version at this time.
|
May 30, 2017
|
May 31, 2017
|
May 31, 2017
|
Jun 3, 2017
|Waiting for the next train (Baker Street, London, UK) by Alex Milenkovic
from Candid Street Photography
|Tree Branches on a Cloudy Night by Kukla
from Tree Branches
Panasonic has announced a 5.7K Super 35 format cinema camera that sits between the GH5 and the VariCam LT 4K.
With over $700,000 pledged already, the Kickstarter campaign has been a huge success. As a result, more camera support and a couple of new features have been added.
The Seattle Times published a slideshow of images from summers past at a now-defunct local amusement park. The rides look familiar, but don't expect much in the way of seatbelts.
Your best aerial footage could help you win a DJI drone and a new Nikon DSLR.
Selling products online? Pro photographer David Patino shares a useful approach to this common challenge.
A Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter camera survived a strike by a tiny meteoroid traveling 'faster than a speeding bullet.'
A modular backpack known as the VENQUE Transformer A is seeking funding on Kickstarter. The bag can be transformed into a camera backpack, messenger or 'travel pro' bag.
In an interview with The Phoblographer, Fuller discusses the nature of the cinematic and often 'vintage' qualities of his work.
Fujifilm has officially launched the MK 50-135mm first introduced in February.
Nikon's new Arcrest filters are available in diameters of 67mm, 72mm, 77mm, 82mm, and 95mm, and can survive heavy impacts while only having a minimal impact on image quality.
Joe McNally's partnered with Lastolite to make a collapsible, grid-able, hand-holdable softbox that puts out nice light, and he's got the photos to prove it.
Turns out, the newest hipster food fad on every hipster's favorite social media platform isn't really new - but it's still darn tasty.
NASA's Juno probe has been sending back images of Jupiter, and mathematician Gerald Eichstaedt has turned them into a video, simulating a Jovian flyby.
In a recent interview with My Modern Met, Australian photographer Jem Cresswell describes the intricacies of his project, Giants, a series of stunning underwater portraits of humpback whales during their annual migration to Tonga.
According to a website set up to track such things, apparently not. But models, on the other hand, should be worried...
In the $900-$1200 price range you'll find both mirrorless and DSLR cameras that are highly capable, offer built-in high-spec viewfinders and a bevy of external controls. Find out which models we like best in our updated roundup.
The $30,000 prize pot has been augmented this year with a new series of grants that aim to allow winning photographers to undertake projects during the next year.
Bulgarian artist Vanyu Krastev is putting googly eyes on broken inanimate objects and the photos are delightful.
Photographer Sara Melotti spills the beans on some of the tricks Instagrammers are using to game the system.
All hail the mighty GIF – it's thirty years old and never looked better.
Worst video game ever?
Storm chaser and photographer Chad Cowan recently released Fractal, a compilation of thunderstorm time-lapses that took him six years and 100,000 miles to complete.
Kodak's magazine celebrates art, culture and all things analog, and the first issue is available online for $20 a pop.
It's strictly platonic.
The case is compatible with the Leica M series, Leica Q, Fuji X-Pro series, and other similarly-sized cameras.
The work of the late street photographer (and actor/director) Fan Ho is being shown at an exhibition in his native Hong Kong. Thirty images, along with the Rolleiflex that he used almost exclusively, will be on display.
Two new SSD lines under WD's and SanDisk's brand are the first to deploy SanDisk's new 64-layer 3D NAND chips.
Sascha Rheker from Germany has launched a campaign on the Change.org petition site that aims to persuade Google to reverse its decision and continue to provide updates and add features to the Nik Collection.
Thingify's Pinhole Pro comes with various lens mounts and is the first pinhole lens to offer a variable aperture.
Firmware version 1.12 for the Nikon D3400 and 1.02 for the D5600 are now available to download and install via Mac OS or Windows PC from the Nikon website.
Comments