Almost one year ago, DJI debuted its Mavic 3 standard and Cine drones featuring a dual-camera setup. Today they've released their Classic, a less expensive single-camera sibling. Who's it for and is it a worthy addition to the Mavic family?
The EOS R6 II is Canon's latest enthusiast-oriented full-frame camera. It may look a lot like the original R6 on the outside, but it includes refinements and features that make it a more capable and better-performing camera.
The Canon 6D Mark II is a substantial improvement over its predecessor, and we spent a couple days in sunny San Diego to test it out!
The a7R V is the fifth iteration of Sony's high-end, high-res full-frame mirrorless camera. The new camera sticks with the 60MP BSI CMOS sensor of the Mark IV, but just about everything else has been given a boost, with advanced AF, focus stacking and a new rear screen arrangement.
The Sony a7R V is the latest in Sony's line of high resolution cameras, with major upgrades in most areas. Chris and Jordan went shooting to see if it's worth the premium price.
