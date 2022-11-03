We've just received a full production-spec Fujifilm X-H2, which has allowed us to shoot our studio test scene. As usual we shoot under controlled lighting to allow the comparison of image quality details such as capture resolution, camera processing and noise performance between cameras. All the original Raw and JPEG files are available for download.

As well as showing us how Fujifilm's flagship high-res hybrid performs, this should also give us a sneak preview of the X-T5's performance, since it's based around the same sensor and processor. We will, of course, also shoot the X-T5 when a production-standard camera becomes available.

The test images not only show you how the detail capture compares with its peers but also how its sensor performs, in noise terms, at high ISO when viewed at the same image size.

The test scene was shot using the first-generation XF 56mm F1.2, as we don't yet have a production-spec copy of the newer WR version. When one becomes available we will test it alongside the existing lens to assess whether it offers a sufficiently compelling improvement at F5.6 to justify the loss in consistency with earlier cameras.