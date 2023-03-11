|
The Leica Q2 certainly has a built-in lens, but does that really make it a 'point-and-shoot?' We'd say not, and that making that distinction helps illuminate the niches in which there's still room for compacts to do interesting things.
Photo: Dan Bracaglia
Camera and lens rental company Lensrentals has published a list of its most popular 'point-and-shoot' cameras but the thing we found most interesting is how few of the cameras on the list would sensibly be described as such.
We recognize that, for many people, the term 'point-and-shoot' is synonymous with the term 'compact camera,' but we've always felt that there are plenty of compact cameras that encourage or reward a more hands-on approach to their photography than simply pointing at a subject and pressing the shutter button.
|Lensrentals' most rented 'point-and-shoot' cameras of the past yer
|10.
|Olympus Tough TG-6
|9.
|Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
|8.
|Fujifilm X100F
|7.
|Nikon Coolpix P1000
|6.
|Leica Q2 Monochrom
|5.
|Ricoh GR IIIx
|4.
|Sony Cyber-Shot RX100 VII
|3.
|Sony Cyber-Shot RX10 IV
|2.
|Fujifilm X100V
|1.
|Leica Q2
And it's interesting to note that these more photographer-focused cameras are the ones that dominate Lensrentals' list. Now, of course, you could argue that it's only keen photographers that go to the effort of renting a camera, but arguably they're also the only audience that still buy dedicated cameras of any type.
Of the list, it's only really the Olympus TG-6 or Nikon P1000 (whose appeal in both cases is about something other than just simplicity of operation) and, perhaps, the Sony RX100 VII that one might sensibly expect to be simply pointed and shot.
If anything, we feel the Lensrentals list just further confirms that the point-and-shoot is dead: the desire to point-and-shoot is readily satisfied by smartphones. But this doesn't (quite) mean the end of interesting compacts.
Read Lensrental's blog post about the most rented point-and-shoot cameras of 2022
