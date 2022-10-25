A large ribbon cable connects the rear panel of the camera to the main body of the camera.

The team at Kolari Vision is back at it again, this time with a teardown of Canon’s new 32.5MP EOS R7 APS-C mirrorless camera.

Kolari Vision starts the teardown off with an overview of the cameras' features, specifications and interface, going over everything from the buttons to the sensor. Nothing too unique or mindblowing is discovered throughout the disassembly process, but It’s nonetheless fascinating to see just how much technology is packed inside modern APS-C mirrorless camera systems.

The EOS R7’s heat sink gets removed from the back of the camera.

As Kolari Vision highlights throughout its teardown, it’s a never ending stream of ribbon cables, all of which lead to a massive motherboard that makes up the main internals of the camera. We also see a heat sink going across the entire rear of the camera to pull heat away from the sensor and motherboard for better performance in more demanding situations.

Kolari Vision is known for its ‘Full Spectrum’ camera conversions, so it’ll be interesting to see if it decides to offer up the EOS R7 as a converted camera. Currently, it offers Canon’s EOS RP and EOS R5 in ‘Full Spectrum’ conversion models, both for rent and for purchase. These cameras are modified so that with certain filters the sensors can capture both ultraviolet and infrared images (although not both at the same time).

The EOS R7 torn down into each of its major components.

Head on over to Kolari Vision to see the full teardown. You can also checkout its collection of converted cameras, with offerings for nearly all shooters with converted cameras from Canon, Leica, Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, Panasonic, Olympus, Pentax, GoPros and even drones.