The EOS R6 II is Canon's latest enthusiast-oriented full-frame camera. It may look a lot like the original R6 on the outside, but it includes refinements and features that make it a more capable and better-performing camera.
The Canon 6D Mark II is a substantial improvement over its predecessor, and we spent a couple days in sunny San Diego to test it out!
The a7R V is the fifth iteration of Sony's high-end, high-res full-frame mirrorless camera. The new camera sticks with the 60MP BSI CMOS sensor of the Mark IV, but just about everything else has been given a boost, with advanced AF, focus stacking and a new rear screen arrangement.
The Sony a7R V is the latest in Sony's line of high resolution cameras, with major upgrades in most areas. Chris and Jordan went shooting to see if it's worth the premium price.
The OM System OM-5 is a tiny, rugged mirrorless camera aimed at outdoor enthusiasts. Chris Niccolls has taken one everywhere, and has a full review!
