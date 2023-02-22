|
|The 30mm F1.4 DC DN acts as a near-normal 45mm-equivalent lens on APS-C
CP+ 2023: Sigma has announced it is bringing its trio of DC DN APS-C prime lenses to Nikon's Z mount: its first lenses for Nikon's mirrorless system.
Sigma has said it will produce Z-mount versions of the DC DN 16mm F1.4, 30mm F1.4 and 56mm F1.4 lenses, significantly boosting the appeal of the Nikon Z30, Z50 and Z fc APS-C Z-mount models.
The announcement sees Sigma join Tamron, Viltrox, Yongnuo and TT Artisan in making autofocus lenses for the Z-mount, and suggests Nikon is working with at least some of these companies to build out the system.
|The 56mm F1.4 DC DN provides a compact 85mm-equivalent option for owners of cameras such as the Nikon Z fc, which otherwise has few well-matched options.
We find it interesting that Sigma has only announced APS-C lenses so far, and we'll be seeking clarification about whether it has permission to produce other lenses that might compete more directly with Nikon's own offerings. It's worth noting that the other established 3rd party lens maker active in Z-mount (Tamron) sells one lens under its own name and appears to produce re-bodied and re-branded lenses for Nikon, making us wonder if certain restrictions are being applied.
In the meantime, the addition of three lenses we like a lot to the Z-mount is a significant addition to the APS-C end of the system.
